FOX 35 Special: 50 More Years of Disney Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World Resort will kick off its 50th anniversary celebration on Friday, October 1st. ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' will go on for 18 months as new experiences are expected to debut throughout the entire resort.
To help mark this incredible milestone, the FOX 35 News team created two specials viewers.
- COMING SOON: The 'FOX 35 Special Report: 50 More Years of Disney Magic" aired on Thursday night, outlining what’s to come for Walt Disney World Resort in the next 50 years. In case you missed it, the video will be up on the FOX 35 website, news app, and YouTube channel soon.
If you missed part one of our special series, "FOX 35 Special Report: 50 Years of Disney Magic," click here to view it on the FOX 35 Orlando YouTube channel, or see below:
FOX 35's Amy Kaufeldt and John Brown spent time at Magic Kingdom recently, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the making of our upcoming specials.
Walt Disney World opened in Central Florida on October 1st, 1971, after years of anticipation. Tens of thousands of guests entered Magic Kingdom, the first park to open at the resort, and were greeted with fun and fantasy around every corner. In the 50 years since, the Florida resort went on to open three more theme parks, two water parks, dozens of resort hotels, and a massive retail, dining, and entertainment district.
For more of what you need to know about the history of Walt Disney World and the anniversary festivities planned for the next 18 months, check out the following stories:
THE HISTORY OF WALT DISNEY WORLD
- The history of Walt Disney World and its opening 50 years ago
- Timeline: Major events in Walt Disney World’s history
- PHOTOS: Walt Disney World history by the decades
- Here's what a Disney World ticket cost when it opened in 1971
- Woman recalls what it was like on Magic Kingdom's opening day in 1971
- 'Electric and magical': Woman describes what Magic Kingdom's opening day in 1971 was like
- Disney World History: Animal Kingdom and its fan-favorite attractions
- VIDEO: Walt Disney's personal plane spotted at Animal Kingdom
- Disney World History: Cinderella Castle over the last 50 years
- Disney World History: 'Preview Center' welcomed guests prior to first park's opening
- Disney World cast members who worked in 1971 look down memory lane
- 'It's Disney World': Florida family recalls selling land to Walt Disney
- https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/the-evolution-of-walt-disney-worlds-festivals-at-epcot
THE FUTURE OF WALT DISNEY WORLD
- What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration
- New rides and attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort
- Foodie Guide: Disney 50th anniversary drinks, sweets and eats
- Epcot transformation: New neighborhoods take effect on October 1st
- Blogger Alicia Stella shares insight on future of Walt Disney World
- Look Inside: Walt Disney's World's top-secret test kitchens
- Sneak peek: Disney's 'Vault Collection' coming for 50th anniversary
- PHOTOS: 50th anniversary merchandise drops at Disney's Magic Kingdom
- 'Space 220' restaurant opens at Epcot: Menu and how to visit
- Disney World extending park hours in time for 50th anniversary
- Disney World History: The opening and evolution of the iconic ‘Space Mountain’ attraction
- Disney's 'Fab 50' character sculptures unveiled at Magic Kingdom
- Medals revealed for upcoming Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend
- 'Squeak' peek! Inside Epcot's new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- 'Disney KiteTails' show to debut at Animal Kingdom on October 1st
- Disney announces 'Very Merriest After Hours' event: How to get tickets
- Disney World announces 2021 holiday festivities at the parks
In addition, watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park updates.
Advertisement