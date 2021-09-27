Look Inside: Walt Disney's World's top-secret test kitchens

article

You would never know that inside a discreet building on Walt Disney World property is where some of the most popular food creations in the theme parks are developed.

There's a good reason for that.

"It's confidential information and we pride ourselves on the confidentiality training," said Chef Brian Piasecki.

It’s so top-secret that vendors must sign non-disclosure agreements.

Most cast members can't even get into the flavor lab.

The research and development facility is where food and beverages are created for all of the Walt Disney World parks and resorts. The chefs are Disney's culinary Imagineers.

Creative thinking leads to creations like the ‘blue milk’ at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' inside Magic Kingdom. Guests do not realize the years of planning that went into the drink.

"Blue milk took four years," Piasecki said.

One of the special projects the facility is working on in the flavor lab now is taking Walt Disney's personal handwritten recipes, like chili, and modernizing them for guests to try.

Disney’s top chefs reveal Walt Disney had a simple palate. He loved things like prime rib, hash, chocolate, and bread pudding.

The Disney culinary Imagineers will honor him throughout the 18-month anniversary celebration beginning on Friday, October 1st.

