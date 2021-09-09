Disney's 'Fab 50' character sculptures unveiled at Magic Kingdom

article

Cinderella's Castle got a makeover, fireworks are getting ready to go, and now, more shining pieces of Disney decor have been added to the Magic Kingdom ahead of ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.'

The first Disney Fab 50 sculptures are in place at the theme park featuring some of your favorite characters!

Disney Parks Blog posted photos of some of the sculptures guests will be able to see around the park once they pass through the magical gates. The first to be unveiled are Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Chip 'N Dale, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Pluto!

"Our ‘Disney Fab 50’ sculptures pay homage to the past 50 years of Walt Disney World while ushering us into the next 50 years and beyond," Disney Park Blog reported.

The sculptures will be in place for the next 18 months of the celebration. More will be revealed as we get closer to the 50th anniversary on October 1.

As you come across the sculptures, you can snap a photo and share on social media with #DisneyWorld50.

