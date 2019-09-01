Orlando Pride draw Sky Blue FC 1-1 in 2019 road finale

Orlando Pride (4-15-3, 15 points) earned a point in its final road match of the 2019 season, drawing Sky Blue FC (5-13-5, 20 points) 1-1 at Red Bull Arena on Sunday morning. Shelina Zadorsky scored her first professional goal in the match, while Sydney Leroux made her first appearance of the 2019 season - just three months after giving birth. 

Orlando Pride closes out 2019 road campaign against Sky Blue FC

Orlando Pride (4-14-2, 14 points) returns to action on Sunday, Sept. 29 with its first visit to Red Bull Arena, taking on Sky Blue FC (5-13-4, 19 points). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET with the match available to stream domestically on Yahoo! Sports and internationally across ESPN’s platforms.

Orlando City B falls 2-1 at Chattanooga

Orlando City B (3-19-4, 13 points) fell by a score of 2-1 against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (9-8-9, 36 points) on Saturday night at David Stanton Field.

Orlando City B continues road trip to Chattanooga

Orlando City B ontinues its four-game road trip, traveling to Tennessee to take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 21. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with the match available to stream on ESPN+.

Orlando Pride fall to defending champions on Saturday

Orlando Pride (4-15-2, 14 points) dropped a 6-1 decision to the league-leading North Carolina Courage (12-4-4, 40 points) on Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. Rachel Hill scored the lone goal for the Pride on the night, off an assist from Danica Evans. 

Orlando Pride to host Breast Cancer Awareness match on October 12th

Orlando Pride will host its first ever Breast Cancer Awareness match on Saturday, Oct. 12, the team’s 2019 home finale. In addition, the match events will be bolstered by a league-wide online auction to benefit Libby’s Legacy , an Orlando-based non-profit selected by Pride defender Toni Pressley. Pressley, a four-year Pride veteran, announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Aug. 7.

Nani, Michel score for Orlando City in 2-2 draw against LAFC

Orlando City SC (9-13-8, 35 points) battled to a 2-2 draw with league-leaders Los Angeles FC (19-4-6, 63 points) on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. Nani scored his team-leading tenth goal of the season in the match, while Benji Michel found the back of the net for the third time this season.

Orlando Pride return home for midweek match against Chicago

Orlando Pride (4-13-2, 14 points) return home to face the Chicago Red Stars (10-8-2, 32 points) on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET with the match set to be nationally televised on ESPNews and available internationally across ESPN’s platforms. 

Orlando Pride travels to face Reign FC on Saturday

Orlando Pride (4-12-2, 14 points) travels to face Reign FC (7-5-6, 27 points) on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Cheney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET with the match available to stream domestically on Yahoo! Sports and internationally through ESPN’s platforms.