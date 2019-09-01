Orlando Pride (4-15-3, 15 points) earned a point in its final road match of the 2019 season, drawing Sky Blue FC (5-13-5, 20 points) 1-1 at Red Bull Arena on Sunday morning. Shelina Zadorsky scored her first professional goal in the match, while Sydney Leroux made her first appearance of the 2019 season - just three months after giving birth.

4 days ago