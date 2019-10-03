Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches

Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches

Hurricane season is taking its toll on Central Florida beaches. Volusia County residents have noticed that king tides are wiping out beaches through erosion and closing off access.

Underground power lines plan moves forward

Underground power lines plan moves forward

Lawmakers in Florida are eyeing legislation that would require utility companies to build more underground power lines, as a way to limit disruption of power during hurricanes.

State panel reins in elephant rides

State panel reins in elephant rides

New rules approved by a state panel would require elephant ride operators in Florida to have tethering devices and firearms on hand while giving rides. They also require increased training for operators, bans on the use of elephants that have caused serious injuries or deaths and fixed fencing that is at least 44 inches high around the ride area.

Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison

Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison

State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.

Final six Pulse museum designs now on display

Final six Pulse museum designs now on display

The six finalists chosen to design the National Pulse Memorial and Museum are presenting their models for the museum that can now be viewed by the public. The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.

Final six Pulse museum designs now on display
video

Final six Pulse museum designs now on display

The six finalists chosen to design the National Pulse Memorial and Museum are presenting their models for the museum that can now be viewed by the public. The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.

US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
video

US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory as of Tuesday afternoon. The count includes 18 deaths in 15 states. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but some said they vaped only nicotine.

President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages
video

President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages

President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their "Medicare for All" plan. Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.