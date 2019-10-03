Ex-cop, wife accused of stealing from elderly relative
A former Port Orange police officer is under arrest, accused of taking advantage of his own family by stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly relative.
Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches
Hurricane season is taking its toll on Central Florida beaches. Volusia County residents have noticed that king tides are wiping out beaches through erosion and closing off access.
Family finds offensive gesture in photo taken at Universal Orlando
A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
Underground power lines plan moves forward
Lawmakers in Florida are eyeing legislation that would require utility companies to build more underground power lines, as a way to limit disruption of power during hurricanes.
Cpr training sought in high schools
A Democratic senator wants to require high-school students to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
State panel reins in elephant rides
New rules approved by a state panel would require elephant ride operators in Florida to have tethering devices and firearms on hand while giving rides. They also require increased training for operators, bans on the use of elephants that have caused serious injuries or deaths and fixed fencing that is at least 44 inches high around the ride area.
Pastor and radio host Brian Fulwider accused of sexual battery upon juvenile
A Central Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of sexual battery. The alleged victim is a minor at his old church in Winter Park, Florida, authorities say. Brian Fulwider has a religious radio show and is part of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison
State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.
Bed Bath & Beyond increases projected store closures to 60
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said it is increasing its projected store closures to 60 in the fiscal year, according to reports on Wednesday.
Final six Pulse museum designs now on display
The six finalists chosen to design the National Pulse Memorial and Museum are presenting their models for the museum that can now be viewed by the public. The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory as of Tuesday afternoon. The count includes 18 deaths in 15 states. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but some said they vaped only nicotine.
Kanye West references Chick-fil-A repeatedly in new song ‘Closed on Sunday’
Kanye West has apparently moved on from McDonald’s and Burger King to another beloved fast-food chain — Chick-fil-A.
President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages
President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their "Medicare for All" plan. Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.
Restaurant in Rome slammed for allegedly charging tourists $471 for spaghetti and fish
A restaurant in Rome has been blasted on Twitter after a customer alleged that the establishment unfairly charged her and a friend $471 for two plates of spaghetti with fish.
President Trump supporters content with focus of Villages remarks
“This is like the best day of my life,” one President Trump supporter said.
James Franco’s ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Two actresses have sued James Franco and the acting and film school he founded, saying the actor intimidated his students into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.
'It's time to impeach him,' protestors say outside of President Trump's Central Florida event
President Trump visited the Sunshine State on Thursday.
Freedom From Religion Foundation files complaint against judge after giving Bible to Amber Guyger
The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint with the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Thursday, saying it was inappropriate for Judge Tammy Kemp to give Amber Guyger her Bible and read a passage from it.
‘I couldn’t stop laughing’: Dashcam captures ‘priceless’ startled face of car burglar
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but the image captured by a dashcam of the startled face of a burglar who broke into a car in Oregon is priceless.