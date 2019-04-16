Osceola County using cameras for pedestrian safety
video

Osceola County using cameras for pedestrian safety

Osceola County is using traffic cameras as an extra set of eyes, so they can keep track of what’s going on at the intersections for your safety, gathering information to make potential safety improvement to the roads, intersections and crosswalks.

Osceola County Hurricane Evacuation & Emergency Management

Osceola County Hurricane Evacuation & Emergency Management

Emergency Management. Osceola County has built a robust Comprehensive Emergency Management Program over the years, and the program continues to evolve as the demographics and dynamics of our community and the threats that we face evolve.