Chipotle to open first Florida location with drive-thru service this Fall
Chipotle Mexican Grill will open their first Florida location with a drive-thru service this November in Kissimmee, Orlando Weekly reports.
Osceola County deputies search for shooter that left man in critical condition
Osceola County deputies need the public's help as they search for a shooter.
Osceola County using cameras for pedestrian safety
Central Florida leads the nation in a tragic statistic. We are the deadliest metro area in the country for pedestrians.
Osceola County is using traffic cameras as an extra set of eyes, so they can keep track of what’s going on at the intersections for your safety, gathering information to make potential safety improvement to the roads, intersections and crosswalks.
Search for driver continues after man is struck, killed after leaving Kissimmee hospital
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) continues to search for the driver they say struck a pedestrian who had just been discharged from a Kissimmee hospital and took off.
Some customers are shocked after a regular customer at a Kissimmee-area Wawa was hit and killed trying to cross the street.
3 injured after car hits parked Florida Highway Patrol car
Officials say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after a driver crashed into his parked patrol car in a construction zone
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian who had just been discharged from a Kissimmee hospital.
Some St. Cloud residents oppose new developments
A home builder’s sign in St. Cloud was vandalized over the weekend, making it clear that some people want the developer to “go away.”
Motorcyclist, driver dead after 3-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Osceola County
Two people are dead after a crash occurred on Monday morning between a dump truck, a motorcycle, and an SUV.
Deputies investigate threat of violence at Horizon Middle School
Two student at Horizon Middle School were arrested after deputies said they admitted to creating a list of students who would be “safe” during an unknown event.
Two Osceola County students are in custody after detectives said the Horizon Middle School students wrote down a “stab” list with several students’ names on it and a “safe” list.
Man found guilty of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers faces death penalty
A Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting two police officers and could be sentenced to death.
Everett Miller, the man accused of gunning down and killing two Kissimmee police officers, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on Wednesday after less than two hours of deliberations.
State prosecutors on Monday rested their case against Everett Miller. Miller, 47, accused of killing Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter, 26, and Sgt. Sam Howard, 36.
Osceola County Hurricane Evacuation & Emergency Management
Emergency Management. Osceola County has built a robust Comprehensive Emergency Management Program over the years, and the program continues to evolve as the demographics and dynamics of our community and the threats that we face evolve.
Osceola County hosting 'Safe Surrender' event for non-violent misdemeanor offenders
Osceola County will be holding an event to encourage those with non-violent misdemeanor offenses to come forward in a safe environment.
Search underway for missing person at St. Cloud Lakefront Park
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) is assisting the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office with the search for a missing person at St. Cloud Lakefront Park.
Following backlash, Osceola County reverses decision on coal ash
The Osceola County Commission has reversed a decision to allow coal ash to be dumped at a private landfill, in response to concerns from residents.
Arrest made in fatal Osceola hit and run
A man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon.