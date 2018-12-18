Florida man charges thousands of dollars to elderly neighbor's credit card while on vacation
A Florida man has been arrested for charging thousands of dollars to his elderly neighbor's credit card while he was on vacation.
Teen charged with written threats at Matanzas High School
A student at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida was arrested on Monday, accused of making school threats on social media.
Deputies arrest teen accused of making threats against his school
Flagler County deputies say a 15-year-old student is accused of making threats against his school.
A former Flagler County detention deputy says he shouldn’t have lost his job for punching an inmate who threw a walker at him.
A detention deputy who was dismissed from his job at the Flagler County Jail for punching an inmate says there is more to the story and he was wrongly fired.
Local law enforcement recognized by PETA
Several police departments and sheriffs' offices across Central Florida are getting recognition from PETA.
Four people arrested across two Florida counties after picking berries
Deputies in Volusia and Flagler counties arrested four people in the past week on charges of illegally harvesting Palmetto Saw berries.
2 accused of threatening drive-thru workers with guns
Two men were arrested in Palm Coast early Monday morning, accused of flashing guns at McDonald’s drive-thru employees over cold food.
House deck collapses in Flagler Beach during Dorian
Mike Troutman was hunkered down on Tuesday in Flagler Beach, as Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on Central Florida.
Flagler County Hurricane Evacuation & Disaster Information
Information is critical before, during and after a disaster or emergency. There are several tools available in Flagler County to stay informed during an emergency situation or disaster.
Some areas of Flagler County ordered to evacuate ahead of Dorian
Flagler County issued an evacuation order Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian. People living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes within zones A, B and F and flood-prone areas were ordered to leave.
Florida artist paints hurricane mural while awaiting Dorian's impact
A Flagler County artist got artistic as he waited for Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.
'Operation Heat Wave' nabs 40 accused drug dealers in Flagler County
It's the largest drug sweep in Flagler County history.
Home where woman was selling narcotics 'closed for business'
Another drug house has "closed for business," according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Flagler County still in 'state of emergency' for Hurricane Matthew
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners is expected to once again extend state of local emergencies for Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma.
Gator visits Palm Coast neighborhood
A small gator became an unexpected visitor to a neighborhood in Palm Coast.
Flagler Beach officials stop proposal to bring paid parking to the city
Flagler Beach officials are killing a proposal to bring paid parking to the city.
Flagler deputies investigate death in Palm Coast
Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office investigating a death on Coral Reef Court, in Palm Coast.
Teacher allegedly targeted with racist threats from students speaks out
A Flagler County teacher spoke publicly for the first time since two of her students were accused of making racist, online death threats against her.
Two construction workers killed after industrial accident in Flagler County
There was an industrial accident that resulted in the fatalities of two people in a construction crew, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office tweeted.