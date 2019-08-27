Friday Night Blitz Week 6 scores, highlights
FOX 35 sports anchors Adam Shadoff and Evan Fitzgerald have this week's Friday Night Blitz.
Friday Night Blitz Week 6
Reynolds is secret weapon for Freedom High School football
A football game tied and in overtime, Freedom High School was fighting for their first win last Friday night and looking for a star performance to get it, so who would step up: the kicker who’s unlike anyone else on the field.
Reynolds is secret weapon for Freedom High
The kicker for Freedom High School's football team is a lifelong fan of the sport, but opportunities to play were few and far between, until recently. Now, Kaitlyn Reynolds shines on the field, and she managed to kick a field goal that delivered the first win of the season for Patriots.
