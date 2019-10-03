Ex-cop, wife accused of stealing from elderly relative
A former Port Orange police officer is under arrest, accused of taking advantage of his own family by stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly relative.
Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches
Hurricane season is taking its toll on Central Florida beaches. Volusia County residents have noticed that king tides are wiping out beaches through erosion and closing off access.
Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches
Hurricane season is taking its toll on Central Florida beaches. Volusia County residents have noticed that king tides are wiping out beaches through erosion and closing off access.
Family finds offensive gesture in photo taken at Universal Orlando
A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
Family finds offensive gesture in photo
A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
Underground power lines plan moves forward
Lawmakers in Florida are eyeing legislation that would require utility companies to build more underground power lines, as a way to limit disruption of power during hurricanes.
State panel reins in elephant rides
New rules approved by a state panel would require elephant ride operators in Florida to have tethering devices and firearms on hand while giving rides. They also require increased training for operators, bans on the use of elephants that have caused serious injuries or deaths and fixed fencing that is at least 44 inches high around the ride area.
Florida man sentenced to 10 days in jail for missing jury duty
Deandre Somerville, 21, was sworn-in as a juror on a civil case in South Florida in August. He understood he was to return the next day for the continuation of the trial, but he overslept. He also failed to report to the jury office why he was absent. A judge ordered Somerville to serve 10 days in jail, and he must complete 150 hours of community service while on probation.
Man shuts down Daytona Beach airport after scaling fences
Deputies say a man scaled two fences at Daytona Beach International Airport, disrupting operations at the airport. A pilot first noticed the man after he jumped a fence and was running toward a runway. About an hour later, he was seen climbing another fence, and that prompted all flights to be shut down.
Pastor and radio host Brian Fulwider accused of sexual battery upon juvenile
A Central Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of sexual battery. The alleged victim is a minor at his old church in Winter Park, Florida, authorities say. Brian Fulwider has a religious radio show and is part of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison
State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.
Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison
State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.
Central Florida pastor and radio host arrested
A Central Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of sexual battery. The alleged victim is a minor at his old church in Winter Park, Florida, authorities say. Brian Fulwider has a religious radio show and is part of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Sea turtle dies after eating over 100 pieces of plastic, South Florida nature center says
A tiny sea turtle that died after washing ashore in South Florida had 104 pieces of plastic in its stomach.
Final six Pulse museum designs now on display
The six finalists chosen to design the National Pulse Memorial and Museum are presenting their models for the museum that can now be viewed by the public. The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.
Funeral service held for FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers
A service was held on Thursday to pay respects to a fallen trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. Tracy Vickers, described as a "trooper's trooper," was posthumously promoted to the position of sergeant, during a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Orlando. Vickers was killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 408.
Police say mom crashed van in attempt to kill kids
Police say a mother intentionally tried to kill her children when she crashed her van into a tree. Once she is out of the hospital for treatment of her injuries, authorities say she will likely face charges.
President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages
President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their "Medicare for All" plan. Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.
'It's time to impeach him,' protestors say outside of President Trump's Central Florida event
President Trump visited the Sunshine State on Thursday.
Drowning death investigated in Seminole County
Divers with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office have recovered the body of a drowning victim in a pond just off of Semoran Blvd. They are now searching for a possible second victim.