President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages
President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their "Medicare for All" plan. Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.

6 fires now being investigated in Lake County

Residents around the Lake County community of Umatilla are on edge, after Lake County Fire Rescue announced they are  investigating six fires believed to have been set by an arsonist.  