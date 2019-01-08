President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages
President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their "Medicare for All" plan. Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.
Investigation launched after two people are found dead inside a Florida home
Two people who have six children together were found dead inside a Fruitland Park home overnight.
No conceal carry permit needed if Florida bill passes
A new bill filed for the 2020 state legislative session would end Florida’s conceal carry law as it stands and allow gun owners to carry without a permit.
New attractions come to Lake Square Mall
A shopping center in Leesburg, Florida is thinking outside the box. Lake Square Mall has turned into a go-to destination for entertainment and not just shopping.
If you own a gun, then you can carry that gun in public, based on legislation filed by a Lake County Republican lawmaker.
Clermont police say missing teen was found safe
UPDATE: Clermont police say the missing teen was found safe and in good condition.
Lake County Fire Rescue EMS Chief fighting for his life after cardiac arrest
Lake County's Fire Rescue EMS Chief is fighting for his life after going into cardiac arrest.
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Lake County home overnight.
Environmentally-focused STEM school coming to Lake County
Lake County Schools wants to build a new school that the school board says will be unlike any other school in the state and will help with all the growth happening in the southern portion of the county.
Lake County boy, 10, arrested for throwing rock at 'annoying' bus driver's head
A 10-year-old Lake County boy was reportedly arrested on battery charges after authorities say he threw a rock at a bus driver's head because the driver was "talking s---" and being "annoying."
Disney makes big donation to local high school
Disney is making a big donation to a local school where the band equipment was recently ruined in a fire.
Lake County wants $12 million to build a new special needs emergency shelter
Lake County wants to ask the state for $12 million to build a new special needs emergency shelter.
Florida firefighters honor those who lost their lives on 9/11
Firefighters in Lake County paid tribute to those lost in 9/11 on Wednesday.
Deputies: Florida teen tried to hire someone to murder her parents
A 17-year-old from Umatilla has been arrested for allegedly trying to pay two people to kill her parents.
Lake County shelter overrun with dogs
The Lake County Animal Shelter is over capacity, so there’s a big problem with space.
Authorities search for arsonist in Lake County
Authorities in Lake County, Florida are searching for the person, or people, responsible for several fires in the Umatilla area. READ MORE.
6 fires now being investigated in Lake County
Residents around the Lake County community of Umatilla are on edge, after Lake County Fire Rescue announced they are investigating six fires believed to have been set by an arsonist.
Arson investigations underway in Lake County
Looking at a burned-out truck, sitting less than 15 feet away from his bedroom window, Alfred Simmons is still shaking.
Accused flasher arrested in Lake County
An accused flasher was busted in Lake County.