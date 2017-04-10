'Epcot Forever' nighttime show debuts at Epcot
With the final farewell to Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' nighttime show on Monday, Epcot is ready to unveil its limited-time 'Epcot Forever' spectacular on Tuesday.
Florida boy goes on dream Disney vacation after using his money to feed hurricane evacuees
A Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees got to go on a VIP getaway to Walt Disney World over the weekend.
Walt Disney World opened on this day in 1971
Walt Disney World opened for the public on October 1st, 1971.
Disney Skyliner gondolas open today, allowing guests to take flight
The 'Most Magical Flight on Earth' opens Sunday at Walt Disney World.
Walt Disney World's Skyliner gondolas open this weekend
Walt Disney World is introducing its newest way to get around the Florida resort - an aerial tram system that whisks visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph.
Disney theme parks to begin offering more vegan food options
Vegan guests visiting Walt Disney World parks and resort hotels will soon have more food options to choose from.
Wind almost carries away balloon handler at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
A man carrying balloons through Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, was nearly carried off when a burst of wind hit the parade Sunday, September 15.
David Does It: The Polite Pig at Disney Springs
