PHOTOS: 50th anniversary merchandise drops at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Guests at the Magic Kingdom on Monday got a little surprise when a whole new batch of 50th anniversary-themed merchandise went on sale in the theme park.

A store on Main Street was swamped with people grabbing up the new Castle Collection items that included pajamas, backpacks, new Mickey Mouse ears, Magic Bands, and a giant Magic Kingdom playset!

Many annual passholders were disappointed who went over the weekend and couldn't find any merchandise only to have it drop on Monday.

"I was there Saturday and I didn’t see any of the 50th stuff," said one Disney fan.

"Seriously thinking about leaving work early to drive 2 hours just to shop!"

Purchases are limited to two per item per guest. Hours after the items went on sale, many items showed up on eBay – at much higher prices.

For instance, a 50th anniversary tumbler that costs around $40 at the park is going for $144 on ebay! A Loungefly bag that costs $75 is going for $175 and more!

Disney's anniversary festivities begin October 1, commemorating 50 years since the Magic Kingdom first opened in 1971. The celebration will last for 18 months.

Throughout all four Walt Disney World parks will be 50th anniversary decorations with a royal blue and gold color scheme. At the Magic Kingdom, Cinderella's Castle has already been decked out with a 50th anniversary crest showcased on the iconic centerpiece.

Two brand new fireworks shows will also debut to mark the important milestone. The "Disney Enchantment' fireworks show will light up the night sky over the Magic Kingdom while over at EPCOT, guests will enjoy the bursting fireworks display during the debut of ‘Harmonious.’

