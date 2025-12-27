Canadian man dies after rip current rescue in Volusia County, officials say

article

A 44-year-old man from Quebec, Canada has died after a drowning incident in the ocean Friday afternoon in Volusia County, officials said.

According to officials, beach safety lifeguards were called to the water around 12:19 p.m. on December 26 after the man was found floating face down in a rip current approximately 150 to 200 yards offshore.

Reports suggest that lifeguards brought the man to shore, where he was found to be breathless and without a pulse. Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated on the beach.

Officials say the man was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials are reminding beachgoers to use caution when swimming, especially during dangerous surf conditions and the presence of rip currents.