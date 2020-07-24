FOX 35 internship information

QUALIFICATIONS:

Current enrollment at a college or university in a two or four-year program.

Ability to a set schedule to meet the requirements of your college or university and the station.

Proof of academic credit for the internship (a letter confirming academic recognition must be submitted before starting the internship).

Applicants with junior or senior status preferred

OTHER INFORMATION:

Deadline for applications are:

FALL Semester - First week of August

SPRING Semester - First week of November

SUMMER Semester - Second week of March

Candidates under final consideration will be contacted and scheduled for interviews.

Candidates selected for internships will be notified at least two weeks prior to registration to allow for the registration process.

There are a limited number of internships available each semester. Applying early is encouraged.

Internships are available in the news, weather, production, finance, sales and research, promotions, marketing, and programming.

Internships are non-paid and do not necessarily lead to employment with WOFL/WRBW/WOGX.

To apply, please reply to:

WOFL/WRBW/WOGX - HR

35 Skyline DriveLake Mary, FL 32746

407-741-5169

wofl-hr@foxtv.com

To download an internship application, click here.

An equal opportunity employer.