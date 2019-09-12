Universal Orlando actor fired for making racist hand gesture in photo
A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
'Buy a day, Get a 2nd day free' Universal Orlando tickets offered to Florida residents
Universal Orlando Resort is offering Florida residents two limited-time ticket promotions.
'Epcot Forever' nighttime show debuts at Epcot
With the final farewell to Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' nighttime show on Monday, Epcot is ready to unveil its limited-time 'Epcot Forever' spectacular on Tuesday.
Florida boy goes on dream Disney vacation after using his money to feed hurricane evacuees
A Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees got to go on a VIP getaway to Walt Disney World over the weekend.
Walt Disney World opened on this day in 1971
Walt Disney World opened for the public on October 1st, 1971.
Disney Skyliner gondolas open today, allowing guests to take flight
The 'Most Magical Flight on Earth' opens Sunday at Walt Disney World.
Rams hope offense sparks in visit from Bucs, ex-teammate Suh
Although the Los Angeles Rams are 3-0, the defending NFC champions' offense clearly hasn't hit its stride.
Walt Disney World's Skyliner gondolas open this weekend
Walt Disney World is introducing its newest way to get around the Florida resort - an aerial tram system that whisks visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph.
Disney's Skyliner gondola system debuts
Walt Disney World on Friday introduced its newest way to get around the Florida resort: an aerial cable car system that whisks visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph (18 kph).
SeaWorld Orlando announces first-ever 'SeaWorld Rescue Run'
SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund announced that will hold their first-ever race event.
Disney theme parks to begin offering more vegan food options
Vegan guests visiting Walt Disney World parks and resort hotels will soon have more food options to choose from.
SeaWorld Orlando offering free admission to stranded Thomas Cook travelers
SeaWorld is offering free admission to travelers affected by the Thomas Cook closure.
Legoland offers first look at new Pirate Island Hotel opening next year
Arrrgh, ye ready?
Wind almost carries away balloon handler at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
A man carrying balloons through Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, was nearly carried off when a burst of wind hit the parade Sunday, September 15.
Universal has utility workers sign nondisclosure agreements
Workers for a city-owned utility have signed nondisclosure agreements with Universal Orlando Resort, but open-government experts say it may go against the state's public records laws.
Additional night of Halloween Horror Nights added due to popular demand
Due to popular demand, Universal Orlando Resort has added an extra night of Halloween Horror Nights to their event schedule.
Disney offers sneak peek at 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride vehicles
Disney offers sneak peek of ride vehicles for 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind'.
Universal Orlando announces plans for New Year's Eve
Universal Orlando announced its New Year's Eve festivities for its parks and CityWalk.
5K and 10K race coming to Universal Orlando Resort in 2020
In February 2020, runners will be able to complete a marathon through Universal Orlando Resort's theme parks.
SeaWorld Orlando offers free admission to first responders
SeaWorld Orlando is offering free admission to first responders for the month of September.