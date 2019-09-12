'Epcot Forever' nighttime show debuts at Epcot

With the final farewell to Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' nighttime show on Monday, Epcot is ready to unveil its limited-time 'Epcot Forever' spectacular on Tuesday.

Disney's Skyliner gondola system debuts
Disney's Skyliner gondola system debuts

Walt Disney World on Friday introduced its newest way to get around the Florida resort: an aerial cable car system that whisks visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph (18 kph).