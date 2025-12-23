Woman accused of pushing 6-year-old underwater at Central Florida hotel pool appears in court

The Brief Tiffany Griffith, 36, is accused of holding a 6-year-old child underwater at a hotel swimming pool in Osceola County. According to a Sheriff's Office report, Griffith yelled at the child for dunking her son and pushed the child underwater. Griffith was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.



A woman accused of pushing a 6-year-old child underwater at a hotel swimming pool in Osceola County is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Tiffany Griffith, 36, of Fort Myers, has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

What we know:

Osceola County deputies were called to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee on Friday.

Witnesses told deputies that three children were playing in the resort pool when the "splashing became aggressive."

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Griffith entered the pool and yelled at a 6-year-old boy for dunking her son underwater. Griffith grabbed the boy by his shoulders and held him underwater for several seconds, according to authorities.

The boy left the pool "visibly upset" and had a nosebleed, according to deputies. He immediately reported the incident to his parents, authorities said.

Griffith also yelled at the boy’s mother before leaving the pool area, according to deputies.

Griffith was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail with no bond.