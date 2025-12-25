FHP: Driver ejected, killed after car hits attenuator and overturns on I-95

The Brief A woman from Ponte Vedra Beach in St. Johns County died in a crash on I-95 on Thursday. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but were not injured, troopers said. This crash remains under investigation.



Florida Highway Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles that took place in Melbourne.

What we know:

Florida Highway Police responded to mile marker 188 off of Interstate-95 in Melbourne around 4:10 p.m. in response to a crash.

The crash involved three vehicles – one in the left lane, one in the center and one in the right.

For unknown reasons, FHP said, the driver in the left lane ran off the road and hit the attenuator. This caused the car to fly into the air, overturning and hitting the vehicle in the middle lane. Crash debris hit the car in the right lane.

The driver in the left lane – a 52-year-old woman from Ponte Vedra Beach in St. Johns County – was ejected from her vehicle and died, troopers reported. She was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.

The other two drivers were not hurt and remained on the scene.

What's next:

As of 9 p.m., the road block was cleared, FHP reported, and the crash is currently under investigation. The woman's name has not been publicly released at this time.