Deandre Somerville, 21, was sworn-in as a juror on a civil case in South Florida in August. He understood he was to return the next day for the continuation of the trial, but he overslept. He also failed to report to the jury office why he was absent. A judge ordered Somerville to serve 10 days in jail, and he must complete 150 hours of community service while on probation.

5 hours ago