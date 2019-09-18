Brevard County schools require heart testing for student athletes
The Brevard School System is getting serious about heart disease.Early detection is everything.
Lost dog recovered after missing for 4 months
Meet Piglet the Chihuahua. She’s just returned to her people after being lost for four months.
Early detection can be the difference between life and death when screening for heart problems. Brevard County has already screened some 4,000 students, with 16 cases flagged and at least four life-saving operations conducted as a result.
The Brevard Federation of Teachers on Tuesday reached a deal on teachers pay with the Brevard County School District.
Brevard County teachers are getting a pay raise
After a lengthy negotiation, the Brevard Federation of Teachers say they have reached an agreement with the Brevard County School District on pay raises. This comes after months of teacher protests and transfers.
NASA lander captures marsquakes, other Martian sounds
NASA's InSight lander on Mars has captured the low rumble of marsquakes and a symphony of other otherworldly sounds.
Negotiations continue between Brevard County teachers and the school district
Brevard County teachers are continuing to negotiate with the school district about teacher pay.
Officer strikes suspect in the leg after he flees traffic stop
The Cocoa Police Department reported on Monday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a shooting in which a suspect was wounded in the leg after fleeing a traffic stop.
Cocoa police mourn loss of former K-9 officer
The Cocoa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Shark bites teen surfer in Florida twice
Surfers understand a shark bite is always a possibility. In a weird way, it kind of becomes a badge of honor.
Brevard Zoo caring for 39 sea turtles after habitat 'disrupted'
The Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center is caring for 39 green and loggerhead sea turtle "washbacks" that were pushed to shore from the ocean after their habitat was disrupted by heavy waves.
Florida parents face charges after child is admitted into the emergency room with severe injuries
Two parents are facing charges after their child was admitted into the emergency room with several severe injuries, including broken ribs, bleeding in the brain, seizures, and skull fractures.
Palm Bay residents warned after utility bill pay portal hacked
Customers who use their computers to pay their water bills or their phones in Palm Bay have been warned of a data breach which, leaving some who used the service between July 27 and Sept. 5 vulnerable. Banking information was in the open, the city says.
Authorities said they have identified a 29-year-old who drowned while swimming in Cocoa Beach.
Authorities have located the body of a swimmer who was swept into the Atlantic Ocean by strong rip currents, near Cocoa Beach on Monday afternoon.
A water search brought rescuers to Cocoa Beach on Monday.
Survey: 8,000 turtle nests washed out by Dorian in Florida
Scientists say Hurricane Dorian washed out to sea more than 8,000 sea turtle nests from a Florida wildlife refuge.
Deputy shoots two dogs he claims were aggressive
A deputy in Brevard County shot two dogs, which he claimed were a potential threat to children after they got loose from their enclosure.
Community raising money for school playground
A community is coming together and getting creative to raise money, so the children at Oak Park Elementary School can have a proper playground.
Holocaust survivor's home destroyed by fire
A fire destroyed the home of a Holocaust survivor, and the man staying with her at the time was arrested. Now, the neighborhood is rallying behind the victim.