Mom questions policy after school dance controversy

Mom questions policy after school dance controversy

As plans for a homecoming dance take place at a Marion County high school, some students won’t be allowed to go, because of a low GPA. One mother says the school should make an exception for students with learning disabilities.

Marion County announces hurricane make-up days

Marion County announces hurricane make-up days

Marion County Public Schools canceled two days of classes during Hurricane Dorian preparations.  Now, the district has announced make-up days for the two days missed on Sept. 3-4.

Marion County high school dealing with bat problem
video

Marion County high school dealing with bat problem

A lingering problem with nesting bats has been very costly for Belleview High School in Marion County. Now, the school district has taken steps to combat the issue. The school says the bats never got inside classrooms, but they did manage to breach walls of the building, where they left droppings.

Groups claim Ocala is mistreating homeless
video

Groups claim Ocala is mistreating homeless

In Marion County, a lawsuit claims that the City of Ocala is mistreating homeless people. The ACLU, the Southern Legal Council, and local attorney are named as plaintiffs in the suit.