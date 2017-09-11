Police say mom crashed van in attempt to kill kids
Police say a mother intentionally tried to kill her children when she crashed her van into a tree. Once she is out of the hospital for treatment of her injuries, authorities say she will likely face charges.
'The devil can't hurt you': Mom tries to kill kids by driving into tree, Ocala police say
The woman told her children that "the devil can’t hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us" while traveling at a high rate of speed.
Florida mother of 4 died of blunt force trauma, autopsy shows
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.
Mom questions policy after school dance controversy
As plans for a homecoming dance take place at a Marion County high school, some students won’t be allowed to go, because of a low GPA. One mother says the school should make an exception for students with learning disabilities.
Deputies: Florida mother of 4 beaten to death with baseball bat
Marion County deputies say a Florida mother who was found dead along with her four young children was beaten to death by her husband with a baseball bat.
Marion County announces hurricane make-up days
Marion County Public Schools canceled two days of classes during Hurricane Dorian preparations. Now, the district has announced make-up days for the two days missed on Sept. 3-4.
Marion County school dealing with bat problem
The Marion County School Board just approved $18,000 to help combat a problem with bats at one of its high schools.
A lingering problem with nesting bats has been very costly for Belleview High School in Marion County. Now, the school district has taken steps to combat the issue. The school says the bats never got inside classrooms, but they did manage to breach walls of the building, where they left droppings.
Groups challenge how Ocala treating homeless population
Last week, the ACLU of Florida, Southern Legal Counsel and a local Ocala attorney filed a lawsuit against the city of Ocala stating that its treatment of its homeless population is unconstitutional.
In Marion County, a lawsuit claims that the City of Ocala is mistreating homeless people. The ACLU, the Southern Legal Council, and local attorney are named as plaintiffs in the suit.
Marion County man accused of murdering wife, four young children on suicide watch
A man charged with murdering his wife and suspected of killing her four children is on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail.
Suspect extradited back to Florida after wife, four children found dead in Georgia
A Marion County man who is accused of murdering his wife and four children has been extradited back to Florida after being found in Georgia.
Deputies find remains of 4 missing children and mother
Authorities in central Florida say they've found the remains of four children hours after their mother was found slain.
Florida mother, her four children missing for about six weeks
A Florida mother and her four young children have not been seen or heard from for about six weeks.
Female inmate allegedly beaten by prison guards, now paralyzed
New allegations in the case of a Florida inmate whose attorneys claim she was beaten and left a quadriplegic by prison guards.
Boyfriend arrested after mother of missing baby found dead, baby is safe
Marion County deputies have arrested a man in connection with the death of his girlfriend.
Man captured, suspected of killing Marion County mother of 11-month-old
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they have found the man suspected of killing the mother of an 11-month-old baby who was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday morning.
Prescription drug drop-off boxes deployed in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has deployed prescription drug drop-off boxes, with the goal of combating the opioid crisis.
HURRICANE IRMA: Storm hitting Marion County
Field trip fiasco
