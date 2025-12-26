FHP: Sanford woman killed in I-95 motorcycle crash after rider allegedly fell asleep

The Brief A Sanford woman died in a motorcycle crash after the man who was driving the motorcycle allegedly fell asleep. The man, Ricardo Bernal of Sanford, is facing three charges, including driving with a suspended license resulting in death. Bernal was not injured in the crash.



A Sanford woman – who was a passenger on a motorcycle – died after the motorcycle crashed after the rider allegedly fell asleep while riding on Interstate-95.

Ricardo Bernal, 45, and a 34-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle on Interstate-95 in Volusia County on Friday when their motorcycle crashed.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2 p.m., Dec. 26, finding the rider, Ricardo Bernal of Sanford, uninjured. However, his passenger, a 34-year-old woman – who has not been publicly identified at this time – died on the scene.

Bernal was riding in the inside lane in the area of mile marker 235 in Oak Hill on I-95 when the crash occurred. The sheriff's office closed off northbound traffic and diverted motorists at U.S. 1 – mile marker 230.

The sheriff's office said it's believed that Bernal fell asleep while riding, fell off the motorcycle and hit the guardrail.

When Bernal noticed the woman fell, he came to a stop in the inside shoulder, deputies said.

Bernal faces three charges including: habitual traffic offender, driving with a suspended license resulting in death and no motorcycle endorsement.

Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating this crash.