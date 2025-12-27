Drunk Salvation Army bell ringer tried to impale Publix manager with kettle, deputies say

article

The Brief Deputies say Pavlik became intoxicated and began aggressively confronting customers as they walked in and out of the store. Pavlik then fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was later located at his residence, where he was taken into custody without further incident.



A 63-year-old man working as a Salvation Army bell ringer was arrested after deputies say he became intoxicated on duty and caused a violent disturbance outside a Publix store.

According to authorities, Steven Pavlik was hired to ring bells at a Salvation Army donation site outside the Publix on Kanner Highway. Instead of collecting donations, deputies say Pavlik became intoxicated and began aggressively confronting customers as they walked in and out of the store.

When a Publix manager stepped outside to address the situation, Pavlik allegedly became violent and attempted to strike the manager with the tripod holding the donation kettle. Officials say the manager was not injured.

Pavlik then fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was later located at his residence, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Pavlik was transported to the Martin County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to jail records.