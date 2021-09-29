PHOTOS: Walt Disney World history by the decades

article

Since opening Magic Kingdom on October 1st, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort has helped millions of families from across the globe create memories that will last a lifetime. Through innovation and creativity, Disney has opened four theme parks, two water parks, dozens of resort hotels, and a massive retail, dining, and entertainment district.

The legacy of the last 50 years will be honored starting this October, as Walt Disney World Resort kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ on the same day that the first Disney park opened in Florida in 1971. Festivities will go for 18 months as new experiences debut across the entire resort.

Before we celebrate, we are looking back at the rich and exciting history of the Florida theme park resort. From construction in the heart of Central Florida to grand opening ceremonies, immersive new attractions, and more, Walt Disney World Resort has had no shortage of incredible moments.

THE 1960s

Walt Disney and his brother, Roy O. Disney, were said to have announced their plans for Disney World during a press conference held in Downtown Orlando on November 15th, 1965.

"After taking a look at the land this morning, I say we are starting from scratch. We have many things in mind that could make this unique and different than Disneyland," Walt said. "To have this enthusiasm on the part of our whole organization and on the part of the people of the state of Florida really is a good start."

A year later, he filmed a video outlining his plans for the Florida project, including details on why Central Florida was a perfect fit.

"We have a perfect location in Florida – almost in the very center of the state," Walt explained. "Here in Florida, we have something special we never enjoyed at Disneyland – the blessing of size. There is enough land here to hold all the ideas and plans we can possibly imagine."

Unfortunately, visionary Walt Disney passed away just a few months after filming, on December 15th, 1966. His brother, Roy, would go on to lead the company’s Florida project.

It was not until May 30th, 1967, that Magic Kingdom’s groundbreaking kicked off. On this day, Roy O. Disney reportedly named the project ‘Walt Disney World’ to ensure that the world would always remember his brother’s dream.

Cinderella Castle under construction at Magic Kingdom Park in 1971 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Under Construction in 1971 at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Haunted Mansion under construction at Magic Kingdom Park in 1971 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Main Street, U.S.A., under construction at Magic Kingdom Park in 1971 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort under construction in 1971 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

A mighty treehouse patterned after that used by the Swiss Family Robinson will eventually be built atop this gaunt skeleton at Walt Disney World, Florida, January 04, 1971. Though it now looks more like a primitive air conditioning unit; this framewo Expand

THE 1970s

After years of waiting, the day was finally here: Walt Disney World Resort opened to the public on October 1st, 1971. Disney explained that the first phase included the Magic Kingdom park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

This is a satellite image of the Magic Kingdom, Orlando, Florida, United States, opened in October 1971, the first of the Disney theme parks in Florida. Collected on September 23, 2012. (Photo DigitalGlobe via Getty Images via Getty Images) Expand

The Monorail at Walt Disney World, Florida, USA, 11th November 1971.

Magic Kingdom Park entrance in 1971 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Disney World in Florida: the exterior of Cinderella's Castle lit up at night and reflected in an artificial stream, Florida, USA, 1971. (Photo by Ray Fisher/Getty Images)

Skyway multicolored cable cars passing over Fantasyland on their way to Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World, Florida, 1971. (Photo by Ray Fisher/Getty Images)

While the park officially opened on October 1st, it was not until October 25th, 1971, that Disney held its grand opening and dedication ceremony. Roy O. Disney was in attendance and read a dedication plaque aloud with Mickey Mouse at his side.

Roy O. Disney and Mickey Mouse at the Oct. 25, 1971, dedication ceremony for Walt Disney World Resort on Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Roy O. Disney with Mickey Mouse by his side (Photo from Walt Disney World)

"Walt Disney World is a tribute to the philosophy and the life of Walter Isias Disney and to the talents and the dedication and the loyalty of the entire Disney organization that’s made Walt Disney’s dream come true," he said. "May Walt Disney World bring joy and inspiration and new knowledge to all who come to this happy place. A Magic Kingdom where the young at heart of all ages can laugh and play and learn together."

A dedication parade followed, featuring 5,000 performers lead by Mickey Mouse playing the world’s largest bass drum at the time, Disney said. There was also a performance from a 1,076-piece ceremonial marching band.

In the few years that followed Magic Kingdom’s debut, Disney was hard at work opening more attractions at the park.

For example, on December 15th, 1973, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ opened. Two years later, on January 15th, ‘Space Mountain’ and the ‘GE Carousel of Progress’ opened. Months after this, the ‘WEDway PeopleMover’ attraction, now known as the ‘Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover,’ opened.

Pirates of the Caribbean under construction at Magic Kingdom Park in 1973 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

February 1979: Space Mountain at Disney World in Florida. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) Expand

Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park in 1976 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Also in 1975, the ‘Lake Buena Vista Shopping Village’ is said to have opened with 28 shops and four restaurants. This was just the start of what is now known as ‘Disney Springs,’ a retail, dining, and entertainment district.

Lake Buena Vista Village (now Disney Springs) in 1975 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

With expansions going nicely at Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World moved on to its next major project: Epcot.

Walt Disney had previously described Epcot as "the most exciting and by far the most important part of our Florida project — in fact the heart of everything we will be doing in Disney World — will be our ‘Experimental Prototype City of Tomorrow.’ We call it ‘Epcot.’"

He explained that "Epcot will take its queue from the new ideas and new technologies that are now emerging from the creative centers of American industry. It will be a community of tomorrow that will never be completed. That will always be introducing and testing and demonstrating new materials and new systems."

Construction for the park began just before the decade came to a close, starting on October 1st, 1979, Disney said.

November 1978: Disney World, Epcot Centre, Florida, as it was expected to look in 1982. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) Expand

EPCOT under construction in 1982 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Employees Working at Disney Epcot Center (Photo from Getty Images)

During the final stages of construction, workers bolt aluminum panels onto the frame of Spaceship Earth, the 180-foot-high geosphere that is the centerpiece of Walt Disney World's EPCOT Center. Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Fleming/Corbis via Get Expand

THE 1980s

With construction at Epcot underway, Magic Kingdom continued to expand in the 1980s. Disney said that ‘Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’ opened on September 23rd, 1980. The following year, on October 1st, a ‘Tencennial Celebration’ was held to mark ten years of operations. With this, an Epcot Preview Center opened at the park.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad under construction at Magic Kingdom Park in 1980 at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Disneyworld In Florida, United States - Adventureland. (Photo by Francois LE DIASCORN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Expand

Epcot finally opened on October 1st, 1982, with five ‘Future World’ pavilions — Spaceship Earth, Universe of Energy, World of Motion, Journey Into Imagination, and The Land — and nine ‘World Showcase’ pavilions, representing Mexico, China, Germany, Italy, The American Adventure, Japan, France, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Grand opening ceremony at EPCOT in 1982 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Mickey and pals at EPCOT in 1989 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Epcot 1984. (Photo by Michel BARET/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In the years that followed, Epcot continued to expand. For example, between 1984 and 1988, Disney said that the Morocco pavilion and the Norway pavilion were added to the World Showcase. Also, on January 15th, 1986, ‘The Living Seas’ attraction, known now as the ‘The Seas with Nemo & Friends,’ opened.

Closing out the decade strong, Walt Disney World opened its third Florida park, ‘Hollywood Studios,’ formerly known as ‘Disney-MGM Studios,’ on May 1st, 1989. The company’s first water park, ‘Typhoon Lagoon,’ followed a month later, opening on June 1st, 1989, with a 95-foot-high mountain, eight water slides, and a 2.5-acre wave pool.

Mickey Mouse arrives in the LiMOUSEine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in 1989. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Grand opening gala in 1989 for Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park during its opening year in 1989 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

During all these park openings, Disney said that it also opened ‘Pleasure Island,’ a nighttime entertainment complex that included an array of restaurants and nightclubs. It eventually closed in 2008 to make way for Disney Springs.

THE 1990’S

The existing three Florida parks that Disney had in the 1990s continued to strive, bringing magic to the thousands of families that walked through its gates daily.

Hollywood Studios reportedly underwent several expansions in this decade. For example, the park opened its ‘Sunset Boulevard’ themed area on June 12th, 1994, bringing more shops, dining, and entertainment to the park. ‘The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’ opened a little over a month later.

Sunset Boulevard and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror under construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1994 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Disney opened a second water park on April 1st, 1995, called ‘Disney’s Blizzard Beach. It was said to have a winter theme and a 12-story waterslide.

Disney's Blizzard Beach reopened March 7, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The water park offers thrilling attractions and relaxation for all ages with unique spaces for every member of the family to enjoy. (Photo from Walt Expand

October 1st, 1996, soon hit, marking 25 years of operation at Magic Kingdom. An epic 25th anniversary celebration was held over the next year, bringing new entertainment to the park. Even Cinderella Castle was decorated for the occasion, appearing as if it was a giant birthday cake.

Cinderella Castle décor for the 25th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in 1996 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Mickey Mouse, Roy Disney (C) and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company Michael Eisner (R) wave during the rededication of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 01 October, on the 2 Expand

Then, on March 28th, 1997, the 220-acre ’ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex’ is said to have opened with outdoor playing fields, baseball/softball diamonds, a track and field complex, a fieldhouse, and a 9,500-seat ballpark. Over time, two more fieldhouses, an ESPN broadcast center, and more outdoor playing fields were added.

The 1990s also saw the debut of the final Walt Disney World theme park: Animal Kingdom. It opened on April 22nd, 1998, which was Earth Day. It is the resort’s largest park and home to about 1,800 animals representing 200 species. At the center of it all is the ’Tree of Life,’ which features more than 300 carved animal images.

The Tree of Life under construction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in 1997 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Animal Kingdom was expanded on March 18th, 1999, as a new themed area inspired by Asia opened, Disney said. It featured the ‘Kali River Rapids’ and ‘Maharajah Jungle Trek’ attractions, introducing tigers and other animal species to the park.

Finally, on October 1st, 1999, Walt Disney World kicked off another massive celebration, called the ‘Millennium Celebration.’ It was held at Epcot and lasted 15 months. The event saw the start of the nighttime spectacular, ‘IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth.’ In addition, the ‘Millennium Village’ and ‘Tapestry of Nations’ parade debuted during the celebration too.

Spaceship Earth décor in 1999 for the millennium celebration at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

THE 2000s

Disney kept the fun going in the 2000s with another celebration that began on October 1st, 2001. The 100th anniversary of Walt Disney’s birth was commemorated with the ‘100 Years of Magic Celebration’ across all four parks, Disney said. Each park began new parades and a 122-foot-tall Sorcerer Mickey hat officially became the icon for Hollywood Studios.

Sorcerer’s Hat at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in 2001 as part of "100 Years of Magic" celebration. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Meanwhile, several new attractions came to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

For example, Animal Kingdom opened a new thrill ride on April 7, 2006: Expedition Everest. Riders are taken on a race through the Himalayan mountains on a speeding train before encountering a twisted piece of track and a massive yeti.

Expedition: Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain under construction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in 2004 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Expedition Everest (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Then, in January 2007, ‘Finding Nemo — The Musical’ opened at the ‘Theater in the Wild’ venue inside DinoLand U.S.A.

Photo from Disney

THE 2010s

With all four parks at Walt Disney World open and thriving, the 2010s brought a whole new level of magic to the Florida resort, especially as immersive new lands and attractions debuted.

On December 6th, 2012, Disney said that ‘New Fantastyland’ opened at Magic Kingdom. This was a 26-acre expansion of the original land. It included three new attractions and the ‘Be Our Guest’ restaurant. One of those new rides was the ‘Seven Dwarfs Mine Train,’ which officially opened on May 28th, 2014.

'Be Our Guest' restaurant at Magic Kingdom (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Then, on September 29th, 2015, ‘Disney Springs’ officially debuted after a three-year reimagining of what was formerly ‘Downtown Disney.’ The retail, dining, and entertainment district now has four ‘neighborhoods’ all themed to Florida towns of the early 20th century.

Two years later, on May 27th, 2017, ‘Pandora — The World of Avatar’ is said to have opened as a new themed land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, leaving park guests in awe. The land includes two attractions, floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests, and several dining and retail options.

Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., opened in 2017. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

The dramatic daytime beauty of the land transforms to glow by night when bioluminescent flora and intricate nighttime experiences add a dreamlike quality to Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Pandora brings a variety of experie Expand

Avatar Flight of Passage, a 3-D thrilling adventure set to open on Pandora Ð The World of Avatar at DisneyÕs Animal Kingdom, offers guests the chance to connect with an avatar and soar on a banshee over Pandora. The journey begins in the queue, as gu Expand

Pandora -- The World of Avatar (Photo from Walt Disney World)

An equally immersive land opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 30th, 2018: ‘Toy Story Land.’ The area has three attractions and multiple shopping and dining experiences for park guests to enjoy.

Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., debuted in 2018. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

On August 29th, 2019, another massive expansion came to Disney’s Hollywood Studios: ’Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.’ The land encompasses 14 acres and featured the ‘Star Wars: Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run’ upon opening. In addition, several themed shopping and dining options debuted. Later that year, on December 5th, ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ opened.

The Millennium Falcon inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

When guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in California and opening Aug. 29, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, they will be immersed in an authentic Star Wars experience rich with detail from a galaxy far, far away Expand

Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Expand

Guests come face to face with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren as they stumble into the bridge of a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Dis Expand

THE 2020s

Continuing off of the success of the last decade, Walt Disney World has several exciting plans for the 2020s — some of which have already happened. However, this decade has also already seen adversity like never before as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world.

Just weeks prior to closing the parks down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ‘Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway’ opened at Hollywood Studios on March 4th, 2020. This is said to be the first ride-through attraction at a Disney park dedicated to the ‘Mickey Mouse’ and ‘Minnie Mouse’ characters.

Engineer Goofy says hello to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the new attraction opening March 4, 2020, in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Guests hop aboard R Expand

On March 15th, 2020, all four Walt Disney World parks closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning what is said to be the park’s largest closure in its history, according to the Orlando Sentinel. This was also only the seventh time that the Walt Disney World parks closed.

By July 2020, the parks reopened in two phases: Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11th and then Hollywood Studios and Epcot on July 15th. With its reopening came new protocols to keep park guests safe, including mandatory temperature checks, reservations required for entry, reduced capacity, and a face mask requirement.

Photo from Walt Disney World

Moving on to brighter times, Walt Disney World plans to kick off its 50th anniversary celebration on October 1st. Several new experiences will come to the Disney parks during these 18 months.

For example, Disney said that new shows like ‘Disney Enchantment’ and ‘Harmonious’ will debut on night one of the festivities. Attractions-wise, ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ will open that same day at Epcot. Other attractions like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ and ‘Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana’ are expected to open at some point as well but an official date has not been announced yet.

"Harmonious" will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park, the show will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the worl Expand

The newly expanded France pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., features a cast-iron arcade that serves as a transition from real-world France to the fantastical vision of Paris from "Ratatouille." (Photo from Walt Expand

Chef Skinner’s scooter and Chef Colette’s motorbike are some of the "Ratatouille" details found within the newly expanded France pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

The real is made fantastic in a reimagining of Paris in a new section of the France pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., featuring the new family-friendly attraction Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and new restaurant Expand

The grand opening for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is set for Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The family-friendly attraction makes guests feel as if they shrink to the size of Chef Remy as they scurry thro Expand

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is a family-friendly attraction where guests feel as if they shrink to the size of a rat and race through Gusteau’s restaurant in the newly expanded France pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista Expand

Gusteau magically invites guests to join Chef Remy for a special meal in the attraction queue for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Artist concept rendering: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first "other-world" showcase pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

A Disney Imagineer oversees "push/pull" testing of vehicles on the track for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new attraction in development inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

Journey of Water, Inspired by "Moana" at Epcot will be the first attraction inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

This is just a small taste of what’s to come next at Walt Disney World. For more of what you need to know about The World’s Most Magical Celebration, check out ‘What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration’ by FOX 35.

In addition, watch FOX 35 Orlando for a look back at the last 50 years at Walt Disney World, what’s to come during The World’s Most Magical Celebration, and the future of the Florida theme park resort.