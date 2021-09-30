MagicBand+ to launch in 2022 for Disney World parkgoers

article

As Walt Disney once said, "We’ll always be introducing and testing and demonstrating new materials and new systems."

Keeping that promise as Walt Disney World kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration, the theme park resort announced its new, next generation wearable technology: MagicBand+!

MagicBand+ will keep the popular features guests know and love with their current MagicBands – but with added features to make experiences even more magical.

MagicBand+ will debut in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The next-generation wearable retains popular features from the original MagicBand and adds new functionality to unlock magical moments throughout Walt Disney World th Expand

"After you enter a theme park, MagicBand+ will come alive at various times with color-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition," Disney Parks Blog reports.

Guests will be able to experience Disney World parks in ways you've never seen before including:

Play like a bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away and find virtual bounties throughout Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Interact with the "Disney Fab 50 Character Collection," the golden sculptures spread throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks.

Experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as you see your band light up and complement the magic in the skies, including the new "Harmonious" at EPCOT and "Disney Enchantment" at Magic Kingdom Park.

The MagicBand+ will be available for purchase beginning next year. Disney Resort hotel guests and new and renewing Annual Passholders will be eligible for a discounted, pre-arrival price.

