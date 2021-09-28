Foodie Guide: Disney 50th anniversary drinks, sweets and eats
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Calling all Disney foodies! This is what you've been waiting for... The sweet treats, the drinks and the savory dishes!
That's right! Disney has released a bunch of food options coming to the parks, resorts, restaurants and lounges for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.
The Disney Parks Blog highlights the sampling of limited-time treats you could see over the next 18 months as the celebration continues.
Magic Kingdom Park
Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies
- Uncle Orville Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Sundae – Chocolate and vanilla soft-serve, brownie pieces, hot fudge, and whipped cream topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles served in a "bathtub"
Be Our Guest Restaurant
- Squids Revenge Drink – A michelada with a salted rim and garnished with charred octopus and cucumber. Watch out, the giant squid is back!
Casey’s Corner
- Pressed Penny Silk Pie – Chocolate tart shell, silky chocolate filling, sweet whipped cream, and a chocolate-pressed penny
- 50th Celebration Hot Dog – All-beef hot dog topped with strawberry bacon jam, crisp funnel cake pieces, and powdered sugar
Cinderella’s Royal Table
- Royal 50th Celebration Flight – Flight of Enchantée Champagne – a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunière (Enchantée Champagne is sold exclusively at the Walt Disney World Resort)
Columbia Harbor House
- Happy Haunts Milkshake – Blackberry milkshake topped with a purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles
Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café
- Mission to Mars – Burger topped with bacon and macaroni & cheese served on a bun dusted with crushed cheese-flavored puffs
The Crystal Palace
- Walt’s Favorites on the Buffet – Chicken fried steak, New York strip steak, pork chops, and more!
Friar’s Nook
- The Toad Burger – Brat burger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American cheese
Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
- Veranda Fried Rice – Spicy chili-garlic shrimp served over pork fried rice with eggs and peas (from the original Verandah Restaurant menu)
Outdoor Kiosks
- Dumbo Churros – Churros rolled in peanut dust and served with chocolate dipping sauce in a Dumbo-themed churro bag
- Royal 50th Churro – Churros rolled in strawberry sugar, drizzled with marshmallow cream, and shimmer sprinkles served with chocolate dipping sauce
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
- The Banana Boom – Traditional banana split topped with popping candy and a candied shooting star
Plaza Restaurant
- Cheers to 50 Years! – Chocolate and vanilla ice cream, brownies, cupcakes, cookie crumbles, pretzel rods, and hot fudge topped with whipped cream, EARidescent sugar, and a Mickey pretzel drizzled with caramel and chocolate icing (serves 4-6)
Storybook Treats
- Heigh-Ho Sundae! – Chocolate soft-serve, hot fudge, graham cracker pieces, chocolate gems, and whipped cream
Tony’s Town Square Restaurant
- Five Alarm Wings – Wings tossed in a sweet-and-spicy heat served with ranch dressing for dipping
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
Drinkwallah
- Hand-dipped 50th Celebration Mickey Premium Bar – Our classic Nestlé Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar dipped in blue raspberry-flavored coating with celebration sprinkles and a little bit of pixie dust
Restaurantosaurus
- Cheese Fries with Walt’s Chili – Crispy fries topped with Walt’s favorite chili and cheddar sauce
- Walt’s Favorite Chili on Foot-long Hot Dog – A foot-long hot dog served on a warm bun topped with Walt’s favorite chili and cheddar sauce
Tiffins
- 50th Celebration Chocolate Gâteaux – Almond praline, white chocolate crémeux, ganache, and chocolate-South African cream liqueur sauce
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Trolley Car Café
- Glimmer and Shimmer Pineapple Mousse – Golden pineapple mousse on a toasted coconut crisp with caramel cream and matcha sponge cake
The Hollywood Brown Derby
- Filet Mignon with Walt’s Hash topped with an egg (just the way Walt liked it!)
The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge, Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Animation Bar
- Shimmer over the Moon – Apple pie moonshine, amaretto, falernum, pineapple juice, and club soda served with a souvenir glow cube
ABC Commissary
- Chocolate Mousse – Raspberry-dark chocolate mousse, chocolate-almond cake, and a layer of hazelnut crunch and whipped chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake
EPCOT
Coral Reef Restaurant
- Key Lime Tart with toasted meringue, EARidescent shimmer, sprinkles, and chocolate garnish
The EPCOT Experience
- EARidescent Croissant Doughnut – Croissant doughnut with blue icing and sprinkles
Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Chocolate Mousse Bar – Dark chocolate mousse, caramel cookie pieces, milk chocolate shell, and chocolate shortbread cookie
Sunshine Seasons
- Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake – Mini chocolate Bundt cake with chocolate ganache, sprinkles, and icing dusted with EARidescent shimmer and chocolate 50th anniversary garnish
Disney Springs
Amorette’s Patisserie
- 50th Celebration Petit Cake – Vanilla chiffon cake with celebration blue mousse, blueberry jam, and lemon curd
The Ganachery
- 50th Celebration Chocolate Bundle:
- 50th Celebration Ganache Chocolate Bar – Milk chocolate combined with caramel and crispies for a playful crunch
- 50th Celebration Ganache Square – Celebration cake ganache mixed with sprinkles, enrobed in 65% dark chocolate, and decorated with a shimmering castle design
Frontera Cocina
- Chocolate Pigñata – Chocolate shell filled with cajeta mousse, tender cake (infused with whiskey & vanilla), crumble of chipotle bacon, candied orange, and Maria cookies. Yes, there’s a mallet to break your piñata! Serves two.
The BOATHOUSE
- Sweet Nostalgia Pineapple Upside-Down Cake – Pineapple upside-down cake with caramel glazed with Chantilly cream
Terralina Crafted Italian,
- Whimsical White Chocolate Mousse –White chocolate mousse with salted caramel and cotton candy
Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill,
- Caramel Banana Chocolate Sphere – Dark chocolate sphere, vanilla pudding, banana caramel compote, gold dust, and chocolate pearls
Resorts
The Mara, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Chocolate Mousse with a cardamom financier
Contempo Café, Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- 50th Anniversary Peanut Butter-Banana Pie – Sweet-tart shell filled with peanut butter mousse and banana sauce topped with chocolate glaze and chocolate décor
Toledo–Tapas, Steak, and Seafood, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Braised Lamb Shank with olive oil-potato purée, rosemary-roasted garlic gravy, huckleberry jam, and English peas
P&J’s Southern Takeout, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds
- Chicken Dinner Cupcake Trio Fried chicken-apple fritter, apple pie moonshine filling, and vanilla buttercream Peas and carrots-strawberry moonshine custard, white chocolate frosting, and M&M’S Mini "peas" Mock mashed potato-SNICKERS mousse cupcake, caramel buttercream, and STARBURST "butter"
Grand Floridan Café, Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa
- 50th Anniversary Vintage Minnie’s Brown Betty Profiterole – Crunchy-topped cream puff filled with one of Walt’s favorite flavors of cinnamon-spiced apples and Chantilly cream
Olivia’s Cafe, Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Spam-Cheddar Biscuits with white gravy and drizzled with honey
Capt. Cook’s, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- 50th Celebration Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake with DOLE Whip pineapple center, tropical fruit salsa, and pineapple macaron
Le Petit Café, Disney’s Riviera Resort
- 50th Celebration Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake, cake-flavored mousse, and caramel-buttercream icing garnished with crisp pearls, 50th anniversary sprinkles, and a whimsical gold Mickey
Roaring Fork, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Petit Stump Cake – Chocolate cake with birthday cake buttercream filling surrounded by chocolate "bark" fondant topped with 50th anniversary chocolate coin
The Market at Ale & Compass, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts
- 50th Celebration Tart – Birthday cake mousse dome on top of a milk chocolate mousse-filled vanilla tart shell with mini chocolate crisp pearls, buttercream, fondant, and chocolate décor
Available at select table-service restaurants, lounges, and pool bars throughout our four Theme Parks and Resorts
- EARidescent Sip-a-bration (Non-Alcoholic Beverage) – Minute Maid Premium Lemonade and fruity strawberry punch served in a souvenir 50th Celebration Cup with a surprise Character and a little bit of magic!
- Magical Beacon Cocktail – Gin, blue curaçao, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, orgeat (almond) syrup, lemon, hibiscus grenadine, and a souvenir glow cube
And of course, the classic Mickey Premium Bar will be available with a brand new wrapping to celebrate the 50th!
For more on the snacks, treats, food, drinks and merchandise available throughout Walt Disney World, visit the Disney Parks Blog.