Foodie Guide: Disney 50th anniversary drinks, sweets and eats

Calling all Disney foodies! This is what you've been waiting for... The sweet treats, the drinks and the savory dishes!

That's right! Disney has released a bunch of food options coming to the parks, resorts, restaurants and lounges for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

The Disney Parks Blog highlights the sampling of limited-time treats you could see over the next 18 months as the celebration continues.

Magic Kingdom Park

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Uncle Orville Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Sundae – Chocolate and vanilla soft-serve, brownie pieces, hot fudge, and whipped cream topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles served in a "bathtub"

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Squids Revenge Drink – A michelada with a salted rim and garnished with charred octopus and cucumber. Watch out, the giant squid is back!

Casey’s Corner

Pressed Penny Silk Pie – Chocolate tart shell, silky chocolate filling, sweet whipped cream, and a chocolate-pressed penny

50th Celebration Hot Dog – All-beef hot dog topped with strawberry bacon jam, crisp funnel cake pieces, and powdered sugar

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Royal 50th Celebration Flight – Flight of Enchantée Champagne – a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunière (Enchantée Champagne is sold exclusively at the Walt Disney World Resort)

Columbia Harbor House

Happy Haunts Milkshake – Blackberry milkshake topped with a purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

Mission to Mars – Burger topped with bacon and macaroni & cheese served on a bun dusted with crushed cheese-flavored puffs

The Crystal Palace

Walt’s Favorites on the Buffet – Chicken fried steak, New York strip steak, pork chops, and more!

Friar’s Nook

The Toad Burger – Brat burger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American cheese

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Veranda Fried Rice – Spicy chili-garlic shrimp served over pork fried rice with eggs and peas (from the original Verandah Restaurant menu)

Outdoor Kiosks

Dumbo Churros – Churros rolled in peanut dust and served with chocolate dipping sauce in a Dumbo-themed churro bag

Royal 50th Churro – Churros rolled in strawberry sugar, drizzled with marshmallow cream, and shimmer sprinkles served with chocolate dipping sauce

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

The Banana Boom – Traditional banana split topped with popping candy and a candied shooting star

Plaza Restaurant

Cheers to 50 Years! – Chocolate and vanilla ice cream, brownies, cupcakes, cookie crumbles, pretzel rods, and hot fudge topped with whipped cream, EARidescent sugar, and a Mickey pretzel drizzled with caramel and chocolate icing (serves 4-6)

Storybook Treats

Heigh-Ho Sundae! – Chocolate soft-serve, hot fudge, graham cracker pieces, chocolate gems, and whipped cream

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

Five Alarm Wings – Wings tossed in a sweet-and-spicy heat served with ranch dressing for dipping

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Drinkwallah

Hand-dipped 50th Celebration Mickey Premium Bar – Our classic Nestlé Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar dipped in blue raspberry-flavored coating with celebration sprinkles and a little bit of pixie dust

Restaurantosaurus

Cheese Fries with Walt’s Chili – Crispy fries topped with Walt’s favorite chili and cheddar sauce

Walt’s Favorite Chili on Foot-long Hot Dog – A foot-long hot dog served on a warm bun topped with Walt’s favorite chili and cheddar sauce

Tiffins

50th Celebration Chocolate Gâteaux – Almond praline, white chocolate crémeux, ganache, and chocolate-South African cream liqueur sauce

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Trolley Car Café

Glimmer and Shimmer Pineapple Mousse – Golden pineapple mousse on a toasted coconut crisp with caramel cream and matcha sponge cake

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Filet Mignon with Walt’s Hash topped with an egg (just the way Walt liked it!)

The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge, Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Animation Bar

Shimmer over the Moon – Apple pie moonshine, amaretto, falernum, pineapple juice, and club soda served with a souvenir glow cube

ABC Commissary

Chocolate Mousse – Raspberry-dark chocolate mousse, chocolate-almond cake, and a layer of hazelnut crunch and whipped chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake

EPCOT

Coral Reef Restaurant

Key Lime Tart with toasted meringue, EARidescent shimmer, sprinkles, and chocolate garnish

The EPCOT Experience

EARidescent Croissant Doughnut – Croissant doughnut with blue icing and sprinkles

Le Cellier Steakhouse

Chocolate Mousse Bar – Dark chocolate mousse, caramel cookie pieces, milk chocolate shell, and chocolate shortbread cookie

Sunshine Seasons

Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake – Mini chocolate Bundt cake with chocolate ganache, sprinkles, and icing dusted with EARidescent shimmer and chocolate 50th anniversary garnish

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie

50th Celebration Petit Cake – Vanilla chiffon cake with celebration blue mousse, blueberry jam, and lemon curd

The Ganachery

50th Celebration Chocolate Bundle:

50th Celebration Ganache Chocolate Bar – Milk chocolate combined with caramel and crispies for a playful crunch

50th Celebration Ganache Square – Celebration cake ganache mixed with sprinkles, enrobed in 65% dark chocolate, and decorated with a shimmering castle design

Frontera Cocina

Chocolate Pigñata – Chocolate shell filled with cajeta mousse, tender cake (infused with whiskey & vanilla), crumble of chipotle bacon, candied orange, and Maria cookies. Yes, there’s a mallet to break your piñata! Serves two.

The BOATHOUSE

Sweet Nostalgia Pineapple Upside-Down Cake – Pineapple upside-down cake with caramel glazed with Chantilly cream

Terralina Crafted Italian,

Whimsical White Chocolate Mousse –White chocolate mousse with salted caramel and cotton candy

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill,

Caramel Banana Chocolate Sphere – Dark chocolate sphere, vanilla pudding, banana caramel compote, gold dust, and chocolate pearls

Resorts

The Mara, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Chocolate Mousse with a cardamom financier

Contempo Café, Disney’s Contemporary Resort

50th Anniversary Peanut Butter-Banana Pie – Sweet-tart shell filled with peanut butter mousse and banana sauce topped with chocolate glaze and chocolate décor

Toledo–Tapas, Steak, and Seafood, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Braised Lamb Shank with olive oil-potato purée, rosemary-roasted garlic gravy, huckleberry jam, and English peas

P&J’s Southern Takeout, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds

Chicken Dinner Cupcake Trio Fried chicken-apple fritter, apple pie moonshine filling, and vanilla buttercream ​ Peas and carrots-strawberry moonshine custard, white chocolate frosting, and M&M’S Mini "peas" ​ Mock mashed potato-SNICKERS mousse cupcake, caramel buttercream, and STARBURST "butter"

Fried chicken-apple fritter, apple pie moonshine filling, and vanilla buttercream ​

Peas and carrots-strawberry moonshine custard, white chocolate frosting, and M&M’S Mini "peas" ​

Mock mashed potato-SNICKERS mousse cupcake, caramel buttercream, and STARBURST "butter"

Grand Floridan Café, Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa

50th Anniversary Vintage Minnie’s Brown Betty Profiterole – Crunchy-topped cream puff filled with one of Walt’s favorite flavors of cinnamon-spiced apples and Chantilly cream

Olivia’s Cafe, Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Spam-Cheddar Biscuits with white gravy and drizzled with honey

Capt. Cook’s, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

50th Celebration Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake with DOLE Whip pineapple center, tropical fruit salsa, and pineapple macaron

Le Petit Café, Disney’s Riviera Resort

50th Celebration Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake, cake-flavored mousse, and caramel-buttercream icing garnished with crisp pearls, 50th anniversary sprinkles, and a whimsical gold Mickey

Roaring Fork, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Petit Stump Cake ​– Chocolate cake with birthday cake buttercream filling surrounded by chocolate "bark" fondant topped with 50th anniversary chocolate coin

The Market at Ale & Compass, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

50th Celebration Tart – Birthday cake mousse dome on top of a milk chocolate mousse-filled vanilla tart shell with mini chocolate crisp pearls, buttercream, fondant, and chocolate décor

Available at select table-service restaurants, lounges, and pool bars throughout our four Theme Parks and Resorts

EARidescent Sip-a-bration (Non-Alcoholic Beverage) – Minute Maid Premium Lemonade and fruity strawberry punch served in a souvenir 50th Celebration Cup with a surprise Character and a little bit of magic!

Magical Beacon Cocktail – Gin, blue curaçao, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, orgeat (almond) syrup, lemon, hibiscus grenadine, and a souvenir glow cube

And of course, the classic Mickey Premium Bar will be available with a brand new wrapping to celebrate the 50th!

For more on the snacks, treats, food, drinks and merchandise available throughout Walt Disney World, visit the Disney Parks Blog.