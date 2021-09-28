Expand / Collapse search

Foodie Guide: Disney 50th anniversary drinks, sweets and eats

By FOX 35 News Staff
(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Calling all Disney foodies! This is what you've been waiting for... The sweet treats, the drinks and the savory dishes!

That's right! Disney has released a bunch of food options coming to the parks, resorts, restaurants and lounges for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

The Disney Parks Blog highlights the sampling of limited-time treats you could see over the next 18 months as the celebration continues.

Magic Kingdom Park

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

  • Uncle Orville Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Sundae – Chocolate and vanilla soft-serve, brownie pieces, hot fudge, and whipped cream topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles served in a "bathtub"

Be Our Guest Restaurant

  • Squids Revenge Drink – A michelada with a salted rim and garnished with charred octopus and cucumber. Watch out, the giant squid is back!

Casey’s Corner

  • Pressed Penny Silk Pie – Chocolate tart shell, silky chocolate filling, sweet whipped cream, and a chocolate-pressed penny
  • 50th Celebration Hot Dog – All-beef hot dog topped with strawberry bacon jam, crisp funnel cake pieces, and powdered sugar

Cinderella’s Royal Table

  • Royal 50th Celebration Flight – Flight of Enchantée Champagne – a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunière (Enchantée Champagne is sold exclusively at the Walt Disney World Resort)

Columbia Harbor House

  • Happy Haunts Milkshake – Blackberry milkshake topped with a purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

  • Mission to Mars – Burger topped with bacon and macaroni & cheese served on a bun dusted with crushed cheese-flavored puffs

The Crystal Palace

  • Walt’s Favorites on the Buffet – Chicken fried steak, New York strip steak, pork chops, and more!

Friar’s Nook

  • The Toad Burger – Brat burger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American cheese

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

  • Veranda Fried Rice – Spicy chili-garlic shrimp served over pork fried rice with eggs and peas (from the original Verandah Restaurant menu)

Outdoor Kiosks

  • Dumbo Churros – Churros rolled in peanut dust and served with chocolate dipping sauce in a Dumbo-themed churro bag
  • Royal 50th Churro – Churros rolled in strawberry sugar, drizzled with marshmallow cream, and shimmer sprinkles served with  chocolate dipping sauce

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

  • The Banana Boom – Traditional banana split topped with popping candy and a candied shooting star

Plaza Restaurant

  • Cheers to 50 Years! – Chocolate and vanilla ice cream, brownies, cupcakes, cookie crumbles, pretzel rods, and hot fudge topped with whipped cream, EARidescent sugar, and a Mickey pretzel drizzled with caramel and chocolate icing (serves 4-6)

Storybook Treats

  • Heigh-Ho Sundae! – Chocolate soft-serve, hot fudge, graham cracker pieces, chocolate gems, and whipped cream

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

  • Five Alarm Wings – Wings tossed in a sweet-and-spicy heat served with ranch dressing for dipping

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Drinkwallah

  • Hand-dipped 50th Celebration Mickey Premium Bar – Our classic Nestlé Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar dipped in blue raspberry-flavored coating with celebration sprinkles and a little bit of pixie dust

Restaurantosaurus

  • Cheese Fries with Walt’s Chili – Crispy fries topped with Walt’s favorite chili and cheddar sauce
  • Walt’s Favorite Chili on Foot-long Hot Dog – A foot-long hot dog served on a warm bun topped with Walt’s favorite chili and cheddar sauce

Tiffins

  • 50th Celebration Chocolate Gâteaux – Almond praline, white chocolate crémeux, ganache, and chocolate-South African cream liqueur sauce

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Trolley Car Café

  • Glimmer and Shimmer Pineapple Mousse – Golden pineapple mousse on a toasted coconut crisp with caramel cream and matcha sponge cake

The Hollywood Brown Derby

  • Filet Mignon with Walt’s Hash topped with an egg (just the way Walt liked it!)

The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge, Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Animation Bar

  • Shimmer over the Moon – Apple pie moonshine, amaretto, falernum, pineapple juice, and club soda served with a souvenir glow cube

ABC Commissary

  • Chocolate Mousse – Raspberry-dark chocolate mousse, chocolate-almond cake, and a layer of hazelnut crunch and whipped chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake

EPCOT

Coral Reef Restaurant 

  • Key Lime Tart with toasted meringue, EARidescent shimmer, sprinkles, and chocolate garnish

The EPCOT Experience 

  • EARidescent Croissant Doughnut – Croissant doughnut with blue icing and sprinkles

Le Cellier Steakhouse

  • Chocolate Mousse Bar – Dark chocolate mousse, caramel cookie pieces, milk chocolate shell, and chocolate shortbread cookie

Sunshine Seasons

  • Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake – Mini chocolate Bundt cake with chocolate ganache, sprinkles, and icing dusted with EARidescent shimmer and chocolate 50th anniversary garnish

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie

  • 50th Celebration Petit Cake – Vanilla chiffon cake with celebration blue mousse, blueberry jam, and lemon curd

The Ganachery 

  • 50th Celebration Chocolate Bundle:
  • 50th Celebration Ganache Chocolate Bar – Milk chocolate combined with caramel and crispies for a playful crunch
  • 50th Celebration Ganache Square – Celebration cake ganache mixed with sprinkles, enrobed in 65% dark chocolate, and decorated with a shimmering castle design

Frontera Cocina

  • Chocolate Pigñata – Chocolate shell filled with cajeta mousse, tender cake (infused with whiskey & vanilla), crumble of chipotle bacon, candied orange, and Maria cookies. Yes, there’s a mallet to break your piñata!  Serves two.

The BOATHOUSE

  • Sweet Nostalgia Pineapple Upside-Down Cake – Pineapple upside-down cake with  caramel glazed with Chantilly cream

Terralina Crafted Italian, 

  • Whimsical White Chocolate Mousse –White chocolate mousse with salted caramel and cotton candy 

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, 

  • Caramel Banana Chocolate Sphere – Dark chocolate sphere, vanilla pudding, banana caramel compote, gold dust, and chocolate pearls

Resorts

The Mara, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

  • Chocolate Mousse with a cardamom financier

Contempo Café, Disney’s Contemporary Resort

  • 50th Anniversary Peanut Butter-Banana Pie – Sweet-tart shell filled with peanut butter mousse and banana sauce topped with chocolate glaze and chocolate décor

Toledo–Tapas, Steak, and Seafood, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

  • Braised Lamb Shank with olive oil-potato purée, rosemary-roasted garlic gravy, huckleberry jam, and English peas

P&J’s Southern Takeout, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds

  • Chicken Dinner Cupcake Trio Fried chicken-apple fritter, apple pie moonshine filling, and vanilla buttercream ​ Peas and carrots-strawberry moonshine custard, white chocolate frosting, and  M&M’S Mini "peas" ​ Mock mashed potato-SNICKERS mousse cupcake, caramel buttercream, and STARBURST "butter"
  • Fried chicken-apple fritter, apple pie moonshine filling, and vanilla buttercream ​
  • Peas and carrots-strawberry moonshine custard, white chocolate frosting, and  M&M’S Mini "peas" ​
  • Mock mashed potato-SNICKERS mousse cupcake, caramel buttercream, and STARBURST "butter"

Grand Floridan Café, Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa

  • 50th Anniversary Vintage Minnie’s Brown Betty Profiterole – Crunchy-topped cream puff filled with one of Walt’s favorite flavors of cinnamon-spiced apples and Chantilly cream

Olivia’s Cafe, Disney’s Old Key West Resort

  • Spam-Cheddar Biscuits with white gravy and drizzled with honey

Capt. Cook’s, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

  • 50th Celebration Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake with DOLE Whip pineapple center, tropical fruit salsa, and pineapple macaron

Le Petit Café, Disney’s Riviera Resort

  • 50th Celebration Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake, cake-flavored mousse, and caramel-buttercream icing garnished with crisp pearls, 50th anniversary sprinkles, and a whimsical gold Mickey

Roaring Fork, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

  • Petit Stump Cake ​– Chocolate cake with birthday cake buttercream filling surrounded by chocolate "bark" fondant topped with 50th anniversary chocolate coin

The Market at Ale & Compass, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

  • 50th Celebration Tart – Birthday cake mousse dome on top of a milk chocolate mousse-filled vanilla tart shell with mini chocolate crisp pearls, buttercream, fondant, and chocolate décor

Available at select table-service restaurants, lounges, and pool bars throughout our four Theme Parks and Resorts 

  • EARidescent Sip-a-bration (Non-Alcoholic Beverage) – Minute Maid Premium Lemonade and fruity strawberry punch served in a souvenir 50th Celebration Cup with a surprise Character and a little bit of magic!
  • Magical Beacon Cocktail – Gin, blue curaçao, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, orgeat (almond) syrup, lemon, hibiscus grenadine, and a souvenir glow cube

And of course, the classic Mickey Premium Bar will be available with a brand new wrapping to celebrate the 50th!

For more on the snacks, treats, food, drinks and merchandise available throughout Walt Disney World, visit the Disney Parks Blog.