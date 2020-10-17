PHOTOS: Walt Disney World archway transitions into new look
Signs around Walt Disney World property are being revamped, featuring a new blue and gold look.
Disney's 50th anniversary: An outline of events just announced
‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' will honor the legacy of Walt Disney World with all new experiences that will be spread across 18 months.
Disney World releases 1st commercial for 50th anniversary celebration
“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” kicks off October 1.
Disney cast members to receive new ‘EARidescent’ nametags for 50th anniversary
The resort’s 50th anniversary castle logo will appear above each cast member’s name, along with gold accents and a ‘touch of pixie dust.’
50th anniversary changes: EPCOT Monorail archway gets repainted
This is one of just several changes being made at the Walt Disney World parks for the upcoming "The World’s Most Magical Celebration."
Disney adding finishing touches to Cinderella Castle for 50th anniversary
The Magic Kingdom's iconic centerpiece has been undergoing a transformation ahead of "The World’s Most Magical Celebration," which is planned to begin on October 1.
Disney's Main Street Confectionery getting new look for 50th anniversary
More decorations across the parks will be added in the coming months "as the turrets and towers receive shimmering pearls, jewels, and ribbons in royal blues and iridescent golds."
First-ever Walt Disney World license plate in Florida revealed
100 percent of the license plate proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida, Walt Disney World said.
Cinderella's Castle receives first piece of 50th anniversary decor at Disney World
"The World’s Most Magical Celebration" is planned to begin October 1 and will last 18-months.
Disney announces opening date for Epcot’s Ratatouille ride
The attraction, restaurant and pavilion expansion are all part of the historic transformation of EPCOT currently underway,
Walt Disney World license plate celebrates 50th anniversary, benefits Make-A-Wish kids
Florida registered car owners can purchase a presale voucher now.