Fatal accident shuts down parts of Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando
At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck, including an SUV that was smashed in from the front.
Family finds offensive gesture in photo taken at Universal Orlando
A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
Pastor and radio host Brian Fulwider accused of sexual battery upon juvenile
A Central Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of sexual battery. The alleged victim is a minor at his old church in Winter Park, Florida, authorities say. Brian Fulwider has a religious radio show and is part of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Final six Pulse museum designs now on display
The six finalists chosen to design the National Pulse Memorial and Museum are presenting their models for the museum that can now be viewed by the public. The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.
Funeral service held for FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers
A service was held on Thursday to pay respects to a fallen trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. Tracy Vickers, described as a "trooper's trooper," was posthumously promoted to the position of sergeant, during a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Orlando. Vickers was killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 408.
Police say jogger was groped on Lake Nona trail
Shockwaves are spreading through the Lake Nona community in Orlando after Orlando Police announced Thursday that a female jogger was groped by a stranger while running down the Northlake Parkway Trail.
EA Sports moving Maitland HQ to Downtown Orlando
After months of speculation, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Wednesday that EA Sports is moving to Downtown Orlando’s Creative Village.
Officer-involved shooting reported near Florida Mall
The Orlando Police Department says one of their officers, assigned to the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations (MBI), has been involved in a shooting which left another person injured.
Unidentified man grabs woman from behind while on morning jog through Orlando
An unknown man grabbed a woman from behind while she was jogging in Orlando.
Florida man finds snake stuck in his clothes dryer
A Winter Park man found a snake in his clothes dryer while attempting to fix it after it stopped working.
Lake Highland Preparatory School students come together for Hurricane Dorian supply drive
More than one-thousand students at Lake Highland Preparatory School volunteered Wednesday for the school’s 4th annual Heart of a Highlander Day of Service.
Reminder: You must have a 'REAL ID,' or gold star on your license, to fly by October 2020
Attention travelers: One year from now, you’re going to need an updated license to get on a plane.
Orlando city employees to get $15-an-hour minimum wage
Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Tuesday that nearly 300 full and part-time Orlando city employees will have their pay increased to a minimum of $15-an-hour.