Family finds offensive gesture in photo
video

Family finds offensive gesture in photo

A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.

Central Florida pastor and radio host arrested
video

Central Florida pastor and radio host arrested

A Central Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of sexual battery. The alleged victim is a minor at his old church in Winter Park, Florida, authorities say. Brian Fulwider has a religious radio show and is part of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida

Final six Pulse museum designs now on display

Final six Pulse museum designs now on display

The six finalists chosen to design the National Pulse Memorial and Museum are presenting their models for the museum that can now be viewed by the public. The winning team’s concept will be announced on October 30. The onePulse foundation says they hope to break ground by 2021.

Funeral service held for FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers
video

Funeral service held for FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers

A service was held on Thursday to pay respects to a fallen trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. Tracy Vickers, described as a "trooper's trooper," was posthumously promoted to the position of sergeant, during a funeral service at First Baptist Church of Orlando. Vickers was killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 408.

Police say jogger was groped on Lake Nona trail

Police say jogger was groped on Lake Nona trail

Shockwaves are spreading through the Lake Nona community in Orlando after Orlando Police announced Thursday that a female jogger was groped by a stranger while running down the Northlake Parkway Trail.  

Undercover Orlando police officer injured in shooting
video

Undercover Orlando police officer injured in shooting

An Orlando police officer who was working undercover with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations was injured during an incident in which a suspect was shot. The case is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.