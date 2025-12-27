Two killed, one arrested after three-vehicle crash in Lake County, officials say

article

Two people were killed and another was injured following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 33 north of Swamp Drive, according to investigators.

Troopers say a 2009 Mini Cooper was traveling northbound on State Road 33 when it crossed into the southbound lane and entered the direct path of an oncoming semi-truck with a trailer. The front left of the Mini Cooper collided with the front left of the semi-truck.

The impact caused the semi-truck to veer into the northbound lane, where it struck a 2006 Chevy Silverado that had been traveling behind the Mini Cooper. The semi-truck and the Chevy Silverado both ran off the roadway, and the semi-truck overturned.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, identified as 50-year-old Seenarine Hardeo of Groveland, was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter. Jail records show Hardeo was booked into the Lake County Jail.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to South Lake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Chevy Silverado were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.