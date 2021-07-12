Disney World announces 2021 holiday festivities at the parks

article

Walt Disney World just announced new details on their upcoming holiday celebrations.

The theme park company said that the merry season will begin at the parks on November 12th, during "The World's Most Magical Celebration" marking the resort's 50th anniversary of operations.

"Festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, and holiday-themed merchandise will all be a part of this very special season at our theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs," they said.

Here is what to expect, broken down by park:

MAGIC KINGDOM:

Walt Disney World said that Main Street, U.S.A. will once again be lined with holiday decorations this year. Then, when the sun sets, special holiday projections will appear most nights on Cinderella Castle, alternating periodically with the castle's transformation into a Beacon of Magic.

In addition, the theme park company said that they will debut a new special-ticketed event called, ‘Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours' on November 8th – that is days before the official start of the holiday season at the parks. It will operate on select nights through December 21st.

At the event, guests can reportedly enjoy four hours of fun, including "Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks," Disney characters, holiday music, décor, and treats. A limited number of tickets will be sold for the after-hours event. You can purchase tickets starting next month.

DISNEY'S HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS

Once again, Walt Disney World said that the Hollywood Tower Hotel will transform into the ‘Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel,' showcasing holiday projection effects with music for guests to view from Sunset Boulevard. Expect to see sights from Frozen's Arendelle, the Muppets, Toy Story, and Mickey's Christmas Carol. The show will alternate with the tower’s nightly transformation into a Beacon of Magic. Through the streets of the park will be vintage-themed holiday decor.

Then, down Hollywood Boulevard, the theme park company said that Santa Claus will bring cheer to guests through a motorcade. In addition, guests can enjoy "For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration" with ‘Olaf’ the snowman making an appearance.

Finally, at the Hollywood & Vine, Minne Mouse will host a festive meal with her friends.

DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM

Walt Disney World said that season decor will fill Animal Kingdom as Disney character flotillas sail down Discovery River to holiday sounds. Then, at the centerpiece of the park, the 'Tree of Life' will become another ‘Beacon of Magic’ during most nights of Disney's 50th-anniversary celebration. However, for the holidays, there will be a holiday edition of the ‘Tree of Life Awakenings’ most nights.

EPCOT:

Walt Disney World said that Epcot guests can enjoy holiday music, treats, and family-friendly experiences during the parks ‘International Festival of the Holidays.’ The event will operate from November 26th to December 30th with holiday kitchens around the park, performances from the ‘Voices of Liberty,’ and the return of the ‘cookie stroll.’

DISNEY SPRINGS:

Disney Springs will reportedly transform into a winter wonderland, with sparkling lights, holiday decor, and more for guests to see. In addition, the ‘Disney Springs Christ Tree Stroll’ will return this year with Disney-themed trees – some old, some new, and some inspired by the park's 50th-year anniversary.

Then, in the Town Center, Walt Disney World said a magical snowfall will bring wonder to guests.

Finally, the theme park company said many of the stores and restaurants throughout Disney Springs will feature special holiday items, food, and beverages.

DISNEY RESORT HOTELS:

Disney's resort hotels will be decked for the holidays with iconic trees and other seasonal items, Walt Disney World said. Also returning this year will be gingerbread displays at the resorts. Some restaurants at the resorts will offer holiday food and drinks too.

‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' will begin on October 1st, 2021. Disney opened to the public that day in 1971. The celebration will honor the legacy of the parks with all new experiences that will be spread across 18 months.

