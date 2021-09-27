New rides and attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort

article

Several new rides and attractions are in the works at Walt Disney World.

'Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" is officially opening for the 50th anniversary, debuting officially to the public on October 1st. Guests are shrunken down to the size of a mouse for a 4D culinary adventure based on the hit movie. Just like Remy, guests dash and scurry through the kitchen, dining room, and even the walls of Gusteau's restaurant in Paris.

"You don’t know where you’re going to go next, which is so incredible to people to have the story unfold without you knowing what's next," said Matt Beiler, a producer at Walt Disney Imagineering.

That's just the tip of the iceberg.

Buckle up thrill-seekers, the ‘TRON Lightcycle Run’ attraction will open soon at Magic Kingdom. Park visitors already marvel at the massive structure being built right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland. There is also already a version of the ride at Shanghai Disneyland. Riders are strapped into a vehicle that looks just like a ‘lightcycle’ from the movie ‘TRON.’

If riding on the grid is not your thing, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' attraction is under construction at EPCOT. It is scheduled to open sometime in 2022. The adventure will start in the Galaxarium, where guests explore the similarities and mysteries of Earth's galaxy and the planet ‘Xandar.’ This is when the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ show up, leading guests on a wild ride.

This is not your typical roller coaster, though. The cars can rotate 360 degrees and it has the first-ever reverse launch for a Disney roller coaster.

Last but certainly not least, if the line where the sky meets the sea calls you, there is a new ‘Moana’ attraction coming to EPCOT. It will be called ‘Moana: Journey of Water’ and it is the first experience inspired by the hit movie. The walk-through exploration trail will invite you to meet and play with magical, living water just like in the movie.

Guests will also learn about the importance of the natural water cycle. An opening date has not been announced yet.

While new rides and attractions are going up, some are going through changes.

For example, ‘Splash Mountain’ is getting re-themed after the movie ‘The Princess and the Frog.' Disney said the ride will pick up after the final kiss of the movie and will be a Mardi Gras celebration. No opening date has been announced for that yet.

