Delta flight departing from Orlando makes emergency landing in Tampa, officials say

article

The Brief The emergency landing happened after an odor was detected on board. The aircraft, an Airbus A321, was carrying 194 passengers and six crew members at the time. Delta said passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft, and the flight later re-departed for Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.



A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Orlando to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa on Thursday morning after an odor was detected on board.

According to Delta, Flight 504 was diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution when the flight crew noticed the issue during the flight.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321, was carrying 194 passengers and six crew members at the time.

Reports suggest that Tampa Fire Rescue and airport emergency crews were standing by on the tarmac as the plane landed. The aircraft touched down safely around 11:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Delta said passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft, and the flight later re-departed for Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.