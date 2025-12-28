17-year-old shot, killed in Orange County: Deputies

article

The Brief The shooting happened in the 1500 block of 26th Street, according to officials. Suspect or victim information has not yet been released.



Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after they said a teenager was fatally shot on Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of 26th Street near Rio Grande Ave around 9 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old victim. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The shooting involves the 4th teen in the past week, after three other teenagers were shot between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in Central Florida.

Suspect or victim information has not been released at this time.