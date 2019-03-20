FOX Sports Florida to air 3 Magic preseason games
FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise three Magic preseason games ahead of the 2019-20 NBA regular season.
Orlando Magic begin training camp
Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.
Orlando Magic sign free agent B.J. Johnson
The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard B.J. Johnson, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Friday. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.
Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes
It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.
Orlando Magic sign free agent center Isaac Humphries
The Orlando Magic have signed free agent center Isaac Humphries, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.
Orlando Magic and Jewett Orthopaedic paint Habitat home
The Magic are off the basketball court and on the job. Employees gave a Habitat for Humanity home a fresh coat of paint.
Orlando Magic release 2019-20 schedule
The National Basketball Association released its 2019-20 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will host their season opener on Wednesday, October 23 at the Amway Center vs. Cleveland. Game time is 7 p.m.
UCF's BJ Taylor will play summer league with Orlando Magic
Big news for the University of Central Florida's BJ Taylor.
Former UCF, FSU stars work out with Magic
The Orlando Magic have the 16th pick in the NBA Draft, which means the team has plenty of young talent from which to choose.
Orlando Magic replaces stolen memorabilia items at museum
The Orlando Magic replaced several stolen Magic memorabilia items at the Wells’ Built Museum of African-American History and Culture on Thursday.
Toronto Raptors defeat Orlando Magic 115-96, ending Magic's season
The Orlando Magic played their last game of the season on Tuesday, losing to the Toronto Raptors in Game 5. The final score was 115-96.
Toronto Raptors beat Orlando Magic 107-85 in Game 4 of playoffs
Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 107-85 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.
Orlando Magic finally get a playoff game at home
The Orlando Magic return to Florida with home-court advantage tonight at the Amway Center. The Magic got a split of their first two games with the Toronto Raptors.
Orlando Magic look for 2-0 series leads
Orlando had to fight until the final days of the regular season to get its postseason berth. Portland had to scramble down the stretch to replace a huge part of its success.
Magic beat Raptors 104-101, win 1st playoff game
D.J. Augustin scored 25 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Saturday.
Magic to face Raptors in first round of playoffs
Terrence Ross scored a season-high 35 points and Aaron Gordon added 27 as the Orlando Magic eliminated Charlotte from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season, defeating the Hornets 122-114.
Orlando Magic clinch playoff spot, tickets go on sale Monday
Terrence Ross had 26 points, Nikola Vucevic added 25 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic rallied past the Boston Celtics 116-108 on Sunday night to clinch their first playoff berth in seven years.
Green scores season-high 29 as Raptors beat Magic 121-109
Danny Green scored a season-high 29 points, Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka each had 15 and the Toronto Raptors clinched their sixth Atlantic Division title by beating the Orlando Magic 121-109 on Monday night.
Ellington, Griffin lead Pistons past Magic 115-98
Journeyman shooter Wayne Ellington didn't get much attention after he signed a free-agent deal with the Detroit Pistons in early February.
Fournier, Gordon lead Magic to 119-96 rout over Pelicans
Evan Fournier scored 22 points and Aaron Gordon added 20 and the Orlando Magic routed the New Orleans Pelicans 119-96 on Wednesday night.