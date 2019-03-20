Orlando Magic begin training camp
video

Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.

Orlando Magic sign free agent B.J. Johnson

The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard B.J. Johnson, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Friday. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes

It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.

Orlando Magic release 2019-20 schedule

The National Basketball Association released its 2019-20 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will host their season opener on Wednesday, October 23 at the Amway Center vs. Cleveland. Game time is 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic look for 2-0 series leads

Orlando had to fight until the final days of the regular season to get its postseason berth. Portland had to scramble down the stretch to replace a huge part of its success.

Magic beat Raptors 104-101, win 1st playoff game

D.J. Augustin scored 25 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Saturday.

Magic to face Raptors in first round of playoffs

Terrence Ross scored a season-high 35 points and Aaron Gordon added 27 as the Orlando Magic eliminated Charlotte from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season, defeating the Hornets 122-114.