Drowning death investigated in Seminole County
Divers with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office have recovered the body of a drowning victim in a pond just off of Semoran Blvd. They are now searching for a possible second victim.
Orlando radio personality Rev. Bryan Fulwider charged with sexual battery of minor
Orlando radio personality Reverend Bryan Fulwider, co-host of the radio show Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a minor.
Garth Brooks will play at The Barn in Sanford during his 'Dive Bar Tour'
Country music star Garth Brooks will play a show at popular Sanford country dive bar, The Barn.
Body cam shows crashed plane that left 3 dead in DeLand
Body camera footage released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows the destruction that a crashed plane left behind in DeLand on Sunday.
Students at Park Maitland collect donations, raise more than $1,500 for Bahamas relief
Students at Park Maitland School recently collected more than 1,200 items and more than $1,500 to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Zoo investigates after croc breaches habitat
An American Crocodile briefly got out of its habitat Friday, officials at the Central Florida Zoo report.
Lanes closures planned for Wekiva Parkway work
The Florida Department of Transportation has announced single lane closures on State Road (S.R.) 46 between Orange Boulevard and Wayside Drive/Oregon Street.
Suspects flee after armed robbery at Altamonte Springs bank
There was a bank robbery at the BB&T in Altamonte Springs on Thursday.
Suspects flee after armed robbery at bank
Authorities are searching for suspects in two separate bank robberies that have some similarities. One happened in Altamonte Springs, while the other happened two counties away.
FedEx truck driver dead after head-on crash in Seminole County with pickup truck
A FedEx truck driver is dead after a head-on crash with a pickup truck in Seminole County.
Burglary suspect caught climbing through ceiling
Authorities caught a suspected would-be burglar in the ceiling of a DeLand-area pharmacy early Wednesday morning.
SunRail installing 'escape lanes' near crossings
SunRail is installing what they call “escape lanes,” to be used by drivers as a last resort to avoid a train strike.
Cancer prevention top of mind as DeLand designs new fire station
DeLand’s new downtown fire station is putting a big focus on cancer prevention.
Missing 12-year-old Altamonte Springs girl found
UPDATE: Lisa 'Alana' Pearce has been located. She is reportedly well and will be reunited with her family.
Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York
Many questions remain after a toddler from Longwood, Florida was found on a porch of a home, more than one thousand miles away. The child's grandfather, Jorge Oquendo, is hoping for the best but fearing the worst.
Mother of murdered daughter, grandchildren speaking out
The mother and grandmother of the woman and children found murdered out of Marion County is speaking out about her grief.
Seminole County trails get new markers, better GPS tech
Seminole County trails are getting easier.
Burglary suspects hid in trash cans during pursuit
Suspects on the run were outnumbered on the ground and in the air.
DeLand High retweets partially nude photo, school says account was hacked
Leaders at DeLand High School said someone hacked into the school’s Twitter page, retweeting an inappropriate photo.
Seminole County residents told to be 'bear aware' after woman claims she was bitten
There's been a lot of talk about bears recently since a woman living in Seminole County claims she might have been bitten or scratched by a bear while letting her dog out late at night without a leash.