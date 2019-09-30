Ex-cop, wife accused of stealing from elderly relative
A former Port Orange police officer is under arrest, accused of taking advantage of his own family by stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly relative.
Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches
Hurricane season is taking its toll on Central Florida beaches. Volusia County residents have noticed that king tides are wiping out beaches through erosion and closing off access.
Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches
Hurricane season is taking its toll on Central Florida beaches. Volusia County residents have noticed that king tides are wiping out beaches through erosion and closing off access.
Man shuts down Daytona Beach airport after scaling fences
Deputies say a man scaled two fences at Daytona Beach International Airport, disrupting operations at the airport. A pilot first noticed the man after he jumped a fence and was running toward a runway. About an hour later, he was seen climbing another fence, and that prompted all flights to be shut down.
Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison
State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.
Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison
State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.
Greyhound racing to end in Daytona Beach in March
The Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club announced they will end live greyhound racing at their track in March 2020.
School district addresses how man entered high school
The Volusia County School District addressed the public Wednesday following an incident that has parents alarmed.
Man once accused of putting a toddler in oven suspected of pouring boiling water on child
The Volusia County man accused of putting a toddler in an oven last year is now suspected of burning another child.
Child injured from scalding water
A man once accused of putting a toddler inside an oven is now facing new allegations that he poured boiling water onto a child.
Changes coming after security breach at Spruce Creek HS
The Volusia County School District has announced some big security changes after a homeless man trespassed onto the Spruce Creek High School campus and even entered a classroom.
Homeless man walks on to Volusia County school campus, sits in classroom
The Volusia County Schools superintendent is expected to address the public Wednesday morning after a homeless man was able to walk into a high school and sit down in a classroom.
Authorities investigate how man trespassed onto school grounds
Authorities have released body camera video of a deputy questioning a man about why and how he wandered onto the campus at Spruce Creek High School. Deputies said Derek Marlow, 51, was intoxicated when he walked onto campus and found his way inside an unoccupied classroom.
Intoxicated man wandered into Volusia County high school
Body cam video has been released in the case of an intoxicated man wandering onto campus at Spruce Creek High School.
'We are going to protect our children:' Internet predator sting operation yields 11 arrests
An internet predator sting operation has yielded 11 arrests in Central Florida.
Residents protest beach driving in Ponce Inlet
An annual parade along Ponce Inlet might not happen this year, because the county has not decided whether to issue a permit. The Racing Legends Parade has been held along Ponce Inlet every February for the last eight years. It pays tribute to racing history on Volusia County
Intoxicated homeless man enters Port Orange classroom, says he is testing the school security
The Volusia County School Board said that a man, who had no business with the school, entered a classroom at Spruce Creek High School on Friday.
Sheriff: Volusia County man trespassed onto school grounds during class
Volusia County sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a man who is accused of trespassing onto the campus of a high school and even going into a classroom.
Port Orange no longer accepting glass for recycling
Starting Tuesday, glass will no longer be accepted for recycling in Port Orange.
Deputies say home invasion robbery may not be random
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion robbery in Deltona.