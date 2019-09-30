Hurricanes taking toll on Florida beaches

Hurricane season is taking its toll on Central Florida beaches. Volusia County residents have noticed that king tides are wiping out beaches through erosion and closing off access.

Man shuts down Daytona Beach airport after scaling fences
Man shuts down Daytona Beach airport after scaling fences

Deputies say a man scaled two fences at Daytona Beach International Airport, disrupting operations at the airport. A pilot first noticed the man after he jumped a fence and was running toward a runway. About an hour later, he was seen climbing another fence, and that prompted all flights to be shut down.

Prosecutors want to send sex offender back to prison

State prosecutors want a sex offender to go back to prison, arguing before a judge that he reconsider his decision to release Mark Fuglar on bond. He is out on bond after being released in mid-September, while he appealed the case.

Authorities investigate how man trespassed onto school grounds
Authorities investigate how man trespassed onto school grounds

Authorities have released body camera video of a deputy questioning a man about why and how he wandered onto the campus at Spruce Creek High School. Deputies said Derek Marlow, 51, was intoxicated when he walked onto campus and found his way inside an unoccupied classroom.

Residents protest beach driving in Ponce Inlet
Residents protest beach driving in Ponce Inlet

An annual parade along Ponce Inlet might not happen this year, because the county has not decided whether to issue a permit. The Racing Legends Parade has been held along Ponce Inlet every February for the last eight years. It pays tribute to racing history on Volusia County