Deputies search for man accused of assault at Palm Coast gas station

Published  June 24, 2024 5:35pm EDT
Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect following an alleged assault at a gas station on Old Kings Road on Friday.

Jebea Johnson, 21, of Palm Coast, is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. 

Officials do not know if Johnson remains in Flagler County. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but to call 911 or 386-313-4911 immediately.