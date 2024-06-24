Deputies search for man accused of assault at Palm Coast gas station
Stream FOX 35 News
PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect following an alleged assault at a gas station on Old Kings Road on Friday.
Jebea Johnson, 21, of Palm Coast, is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Florida couple 'mauled' by 'vicious' pit bull rescue dog in their own home
- Deputies search for man accused of assault at Palm Coast gas station
- Father of Alex Zaldivar 'happy' over Bessman Okafor's death sentence: 'Been a long struggle'
- Volusia County councilmember carries on brother’s legacy after fentanyl overdose
Officials do not know if Johnson remains in Flagler County. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but to call 911 or 386-313-4911 immediately.