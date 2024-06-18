Florida deputy saves injured sandhill crane: See the photos

article

A Flagler County deputy rescued an injured sandhill crane on Tuesday morning, according to a social media post.

In the morning, a deputy found the sandhill crane near State Road 100 and Landing Boulevard in Palm Coast.

According to Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the bird apparently hurt its leg. The deputy transported the bird to a veterinary clinic and then to a wildlife coalition for care.

"Serving all of Flagler County, even the animals!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.