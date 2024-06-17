Flagler County launches long-awaited beach renourishment project

Flagler County broke ground today on a long-anticipated beach renourishment project, after more than a decade of efforts.

The 3.5-mile project aims to build the sea wall and coastline from North 7th Street to Gamble Rogers State Park. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will assist in rebuilding the dunes and more inland sections of the beach.

"This is phase one," county officials said. "We’ve got 18 miles of beach here in Flagler, and this is just the beginning."

Officials acknowledge there is still a significant amount of work to be done to fully restore Flagler Beach. The current phase of the beach renourishment project is expected to be completed by next March.