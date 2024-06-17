Expand / Collapse search

Flagler County launches long-awaited beach renourishment project

By
Published  June 17, 2024 10:55pm EDT
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando

Flagler County begins beach renourishment

Flagler County broke ground on a beach renourishment project to restore over three miles of coastline impacted by erosion.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Flagler County broke ground today on a long-anticipated beach renourishment project, after more than a decade of efforts.

The 3.5-mile project aims to build the sea wall and coastline from North 7th Street to Gamble Rogers State Park. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will assist in rebuilding the dunes and more inland sections of the beach.

"This is phase one," county officials said. "We’ve got 18 miles of beach here in Flagler, and this is just the beginning."

Officials acknowledge there is still a significant amount of work to be done to fully restore Flagler Beach. The current phase of the beach renourishment project is expected to be completed by next March.