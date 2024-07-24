Video shows moment deputies find body of Shakira Rucker inside storage unit

A newly released video reveals the moment deputies discovered the body of 37-year-old Shakira Rucker inside a storage unit in Apopka a week after she was reported missing.

Authorities said they opened the unit, which they believe belonged to Rucker's estranged husband, Cory Hill, and found her remains.

Photo via Winter Springs Police Department

The discovery came after a neighboring unit owner called 911, reporting blood seeping from the adjacent unit.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Family members told police that Rucker, a mother of four, was seen leaving her Winter Springs home around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. It was later confirmed that she left with her estranged husband, Cory Hill, police said.

An image later surfaced showing the couple at The Hungry Crab in Davenport on the same night Rucker went missing.

Credit: Winter Springs Police Department

Hill was the only person of interest in Rucker's disappearance at the time. Winter Springs Police said he was the last person to see her but refused to talk with police about it. Hill was later charged with first-degree murder in Rucker's death and remains in the Orange County Jail.