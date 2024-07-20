Palm Coast man accused of trafficking teens; giving them drugs, clothes, and money in return for sex

article

A Palm Coast man was arrested for allegedly having sex with teenagers and giving them money, drugs, and food in return, Flagler County deputies said.

David William Chenowith, 32, is charged with human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery, and unlawful sexual activity with minors.

The investigation started when a "concerned citizen" contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office after receiving concerning messages from a juvenile victim, deputies said.

Detectives found several teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 who were victims of human trafficking. When they spoke with the teens, they discovered Chenowith had been having sex with them for money, drugs, clothes, and food.

Chenowith was arrested during a traffic stop where deputies found him in possession of several drugs, including fentanyl, marijuana, and cocaine.

He was booked into the Flagler County Jail on a $102,500 bond.