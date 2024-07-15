63-year-old Florida man hit by a car in crash along Palm Coast Parkway: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

A Flagler County man was hit by a car on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Palm Coast Parkway and Leanni Way around 1:18 p.m.

According to the incident report, an SUV stopped at a stop sign to turn left onto Palm Coast Parkway just east of Leanni Way. The vehicle turned left onto Palm Coast Parkway when the 63-year-old man ran across the roadway directly in front of the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV had no injuries. The Palm Coast man was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for "critical" injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.