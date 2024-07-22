Beloved 97-year-old bartender assaulted at Fort Myers Beach bar: Sheriff's office

Stream FOX 35 News

A beloved 97-year-old bartender at a popular Fort Myers Beach bar was assaulted by a drunk customer, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the intoxicated woman punched the bartender in the face during an altercation inside Hurricane Tina’s Bar on San Carlos Blvd. just after noon on Thursday, July 18.

The bartender, Betty Kai, affectionately known as "Betty Boop" by regulars, said the woman claimed to be the bar owner’s sister and became aggressive when denied another drink. According to an arrest report, the woman grabbed Kai's arm and struck her in the face with a closed fist before other patrons intervened and escorted her outside.

The suspect, described as a short, heavy-set Hispanic woman with frizzy black hair and a large chest tattoo, fled on foot but was later located and arrested.

Sarah Lucille Powell, 24, of Punta Gorda, now faces multiple charges, including battery on a person 65 years of age or older, battery on an officer, resisting an officer, and providing a false ID to an officer. The charges carry a bond of $12,250.

Kai sustained multiple lacerations on her forearm and a red, swollen cheek. Lee County EMS treated her injuries on-site, but she declined further medical treatment.

Kai told deputies she intended to press charges, and surveillance footage of the incident was collected, the sheriff's office said.