Central Florida True Crime Files: Police search for killer in Orlando drive-by shooting
December 13 will mark two years since Janet Porras lost her beloved 25-year-old daughter, Carola Luciano.
Central Florida True Crime Files: Who killed Christopher Gutierrez and Jesus Pantoja?
On February 1, 2020, officers found the bodies of 13-year-old Christopher Gutierrez and 26-year-old Jesus Pantoja in the bed of Pantoja’s pickup truck on the side of a road near Eustis. Nearly two years later, the case is not closed, and the search for answers continues.
Central Florida True Crime Files: 10 years since Michelle Parker disappearance
Michelle Parker was last seen on November 17th, 2011. Her mother and sister remember the last time. Parker was leaving the family salon for the day, headed to work at a bar in Sanford. Police are still searching for her, 10 years later.
Central Florida True Crime Files: Search for killer of Susan Perkins
Susan Perkins was last seen 17 years ago. She was at her friend’s salon in Altamonte Springs, helping her tint a window. Altamonte Police say that’s when a masked gunman with a rifle forced them into Susan’s car and had her drive to a nearby bank.
Central Florida True Crime Files: Mount Dora murders remain unsolved nearly 1 year after deadly shootings
November 30 will mark one year since a Mount Dora couple was killed inside their own convenience store. The murder shook the small Lake County city and devastated a family.