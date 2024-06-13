LIST: When and where to watch fireworks on July 4 in Central Florida

With July 4 less than a month away, it's never too early to start planning your festivities.

Central Florida is well-prepared to help you and your family ring in the fourth with fireworks.

Several parks have announced plans to host fireworks on the 4th.

Here’s a list of July 4th celebrations around Florida:

Theme Parks

Walt Disney World

When: July 4

Where: Epcot and Magic Kingdom

SeaWorld July 4th Celebration

When: July 4

Where: SeaWorld

Red, White & Boom! at Legoland Florida Resort

When: July 4

Where: Legoland Florida Resort

Orlando

Fireworks at the Fountain

When: July 4, from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Lake Eola,512 E Washington St.

Independence Day Spectacular

When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Town Center, 851 Celebration Ave.

Altamonte Springs

Red, Hot & Boom

When: July 3, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Cranes Roost Park, 247 Cranes Roost Blvd.

Apopka

July 4th Celebration

When: July 4, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Apopka Amphitheater,3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy

Clermont

Red, White and Boom!

When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St.

Deltona

All American Blast

When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Where: Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd.

Kissimmee



Annual Monumental 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-9p.m.

Where: Kissimmee LakeFront Park, 201 Lakeview Dr.



July Star Spangled Celebration starring DFALC

When: July 4, from 3 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd.

Leesburg

Fourth of July celebration

When: July 4, from 5:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Where: Venetian Gardens, 201 E. Dixie Ave.

Mount Dora

Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront

When: July 3, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 N Donnelly St.

Ocoee

4th of July Block Party

When: July 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Bill Breeze Park,125 N Lakeshore Dr.



Sanford

Star Spangled Sanford

When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Sanford Riverwalk, E Seminole Blvd.

St. Cloud

4th on the Lake

When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Where: St. Cloud Lakefront Park, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd.

Winter Garden

Party in the Park & Fireworks

When: July 4, from 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Where: Newton Park, 31 W Garden Ave.

Winter Park

28th annual 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Where: Central Park West Meadow, 150 West More Blvd.

Winter Springs

Celebration of Freedom

When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Where: Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Dr.