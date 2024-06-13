LIST: When and where to watch fireworks on July 4 in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - With July 4 less than a month away, it's never too early to start planning your festivities.
Central Florida is well-prepared to help you and your family ring in the fourth with fireworks.
Several parks have announced plans to host fireworks on the 4th.
Here’s a list of July 4th celebrations around Florida:
Theme Parks
When: July 4
Where: Epcot and Magic Kingdom
When: July 4
Where: SeaWorld
Red, White & Boom! at Legoland Florida Resort
When: July 4
Where: Legoland Florida Resort
Orlando
When: July 4, from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Lake Eola,512 E Washington St.
When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Town Center, 851 Celebration Ave.
Altamonte Springs
When: July 3, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Cranes Roost Park, 247 Cranes Roost Blvd.
Apopka
When: July 4, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Apopka Amphitheater,3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy
Clermont
When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Where: Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St.
Deltona
When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
Where: Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd.
Kissimmee
Annual Monumental 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-9p.m.
Where: Kissimmee LakeFront Park, 201 Lakeview Dr.
July Star Spangled Celebration starring DFALC
When: July 4, from 3 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd.
Leesburg
When: July 4, from 5:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
Where: Venetian Gardens, 201 E. Dixie Ave.
Mount Dora
Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront
When: July 3, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 N Donnelly St.
Ocoee
When: July 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Bill Breeze Park,125 N Lakeshore Dr.
Sanford
When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Sanford Riverwalk, E Seminole Blvd.
St. Cloud
When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Where: St. Cloud Lakefront Park, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd.
Winter Garden
When: July 4, from 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
Where: Newton Park, 31 W Garden Ave.
Winter Park
28th annual 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Where: Central Park West Meadow, 150 West More Blvd.
Winter Springs
When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Dr.