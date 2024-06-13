Expand / Collapse search

LIST: When and where to watch fireworks on July 4 in Central Florida

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 13, 2024 8:13pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - With July 4 less than a month away, it's never too early to start planning your festivities. 

Central Florida is well-prepared to help you and your family ring in the fourth with fireworks. 

Several parks have announced plans to host fireworks on the 4th.

Here’s a list of July 4th celebrations around Florida:

Theme Parks 

Walt Disney World

When: July 4

Where: Epcot and Magic Kingdom 

SeaWorld July 4th Celebration

When: July 4

Where: SeaWorld 

Red, White & Boom! at Legoland Florida Resort 

When: July 4

Where: Legoland Florida Resort 

Orlando

Fireworks at the Fountain

When: July 4, from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Lake Eola,512 E Washington St.

Independence Day Spectacular 

When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Town Center, 851 Celebration Ave.

Altamonte Springs 

Red, Hot & Boom 

When: July 3, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 

Where: Cranes Roost Park, 247 Cranes Roost Blvd.

Apopka 

July 4th Celebration

When: July 4, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Apopka Amphitheater,3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy

Clermont 

Red, White and Boom! 

When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-10:00 p.m. 

Where: Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St.

Deltona 

All American Blast 

When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-9:15 p.m. 

Where: Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd.

Kissimmee


Annual Monumental 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-9p.m. 

Where: Kissimmee LakeFront Park, 201 Lakeview Dr.


July Star Spangled Celebration starring DFALC

When: July 4, from 3 p.m.-11:30 p.m. 

Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd.

Leesburg

Fourth of July celebration

When: July 4, from 5:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Where: Venetian Gardens, 201 E. Dixie Ave.

Mount Dora 

Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront 

When: July 3, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 N Donnelly St.

Ocoee

4th of July Block Party 

When: July 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Where: Bill Breeze Park,125 N Lakeshore Dr. 
 

Sanford 

Star Spangled Sanford 

When: July 4, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Sanford Riverwalk, E Seminole Blvd.

St. Cloud 

4th on the Lake 

When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Where: St. Cloud Lakefront Park, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd.

Winter Garden 

Party in the Park & Fireworks 

When: July 4, from 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Where: Newton Park, 31 W Garden Ave.

Winter Park 

28th annual 4th of July Celebration 

When: July 4, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Where: Central Park West Meadow, 150 West More Blvd.

Winter Springs 

Celebration of Freedom 

When: July 4, from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Where: Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Dr.