Florida dad arrested after 15-month-old daughter eats his freshly rolled weed joint: deputies

A Florida man has found himself behind bars because his 15-month-old daughter was hospitalized after she ate most of her father's freshly rolled marijuana joint, according to deputies.

Cody Spiegelhalter was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with child neglect after the incident that unfolded in Bunnell that day, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

It all started when a man reported to police that his niece's child was visiting her father at his home in Bunnell and had to be taken to a local hospital, deputies said.

Deputies caught up with Spiegelhalter at his home, which was in "complete disarray," according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the home had "dog feces and urine on the floors, garbage throughout, and exposed nails and plumbing." The air condition wasn't working, either.

While Spiegelhalter was at home, he rolled a marijuana joint for himself – but put it down and went to use the bathroom, according to deputies. That's when his 15-month-old daughter grabbed it and ingested most of it.

"While speaking with Spiegelhalter, deputies observed there was loose marijuana all over the residence, within reach of a toddler," deputies said. "A small amount of mushroom and THC wax were also in plain view."

Spiegelhalter took the child to the hospital after she began having medical issues, deputies said.

She was then transferred to a pediatric hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Spiegelhalter was arrested for child neglect without great bodily harm. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains in custody at the Flagler County Jail on $25,000 bond, according to jail records.