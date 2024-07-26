NHC tracking new disturbance in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center began monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon.

The "area of disturbed weather" is located in the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to interact with a tropical wave approaching the area in the next several days, forecasters said.

Development is possible as the disturbance makes its way toward the Lesser Antilles early or mid next week. For the rest of next week, the disturbance is expected to move toward the west-northwest near the Greater Antilles.

There's a low (20%) chance that this disturbance develops in the next week. Should it form, the next named storm is Debby.