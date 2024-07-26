Expand / Collapse search

NHC tracking new disturbance in Atlantic

Published  July 26, 2024 2:24pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

We face a higher rain chance this afternoon, but an even more likely chance comes our way during the afternoons this weekend. The coast will also be a contender in that PM storm action, and they need it with deficits in July alone ranging from 1"-4" below normal since July 1st.

The National Hurricane Center began monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon. 

The "area of disturbed weather" is located in the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to interact with a tropical wave approaching the area in the next several days, forecasters said. 

Development is possible as the disturbance makes its way toward the Lesser Antilles early or mid next week. For the rest of next week, the disturbance is expected to move toward the west-northwest near the Greater Antilles. 

There's a low (20%) chance that this disturbance develops in the next week. Should it form, the next named storm is Debby. 