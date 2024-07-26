A Hundred Big Lots locations closing: Is your store closing?

Stream FOX 35 News

Big Lots announced that they are closing more than a hundred locations across the United States, including multiple Florida locations.

Big Lots has been in business since 1967 and has 1389 locations across the United States. In Florida, Big Lots has 106 locations, but that number will soon decrease.

According to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Big Lots will close 35 to 40 stores due to "their inability to successfully execute strategic initiatives, inflation, competitive pressures," and other factors.

Between quarter 1 of 2023 and 2024, net sales dropped 10.2%, which equals a loss of about $114.5 million for the company.

Here’s a look at the Big Lots locations in Florida that are listed to close soon:

Boca Raton: 21697 State Road 7

Bonita Springs: 25191 Chamber of Commerce Dr

Clewiston: 328 E Sugarland Hwy

Coconut Creek: 4847 Coconut Creek Pkwy

Destin: 34940 Emerald Coast Pkwy

Hallandale: 1761 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hollywood: 3921 Oakwood Blvd

Miami Lakes: 5580 Nw 167th St

Orange Park: 700 Blanding Blvd Ste 1

Orlando Waterbridge Downs: 11230 S Orange Blossom Trl

Pompano Beach : 1440 Ne 23rd St

Although the company is closing a dozen locations, Big Lots does plan to open three locations during the year.

It is unclear what led the company to close specific locations and when these stores will officially close.