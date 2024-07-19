Florida couple accused of stealing $850 from Winn Dixie grocery store

article

A Palm Coast duo is accused of walking into a Winn Dixie store and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of groceries on Wednesday, deputies said.

Around 6 p.m., a woman got out of a black sedan parked at the Winn Dixie located at 111 Flagler Plaza Drive and walked into the store. She walked through the store, placing items in her shopping cart before walking out without paying for any of her groceries, deputies said.

A short time later, a man walked into the store and collected groceries in the same manner as the woman but abandoned his cart near the checkout lane. He then spoke with an employee about a missing EBT card before leaving the store to look for his card.

Deputies said the man walked back to the sedan and spoke with the woman before the duo reentered the store and the woman took the cart full of groceries back to the car without paying.

She was seen on video driving away but later came back to pick up the man. The first cart of items were worth $366.34 and the second cart of items were totaled at $490.67.

The two were identified by law enforcement as Willie Lee London Jr and Michele Ann Sofia. They both were located in a tent behind a home on South Church St in Bunnell.

London was arrested for violation of probation, obstruction without violence and retail theft of over $750. Sofia was arrested for grand theft and violation of probation.

Both were booked into the Flagler County Jail.