Child made 20 swatting calls regarding bomb, mass shooting threats to multiple Florida counties, sheriff says

An 11-year-old Virginia child is accused of making over two dozen swatting calls sent to two Central Florida counties and the state of Nebraska.

The 20 swatting calls targeted at Volusia and Flagler Counties reported bomb threats, mass shooting threats, or stated that they had shot a student or teacher. The 10-week investigation resulted in the execution of four search warrants and one subpoena for digital data.

"Every case instilled fear in our students, teachers, parents with many keeping their children at home until the end of the school year," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "

The child disguised his voice and also hid his location when placing the swatting calls, Sheriff Staly said.

The child's mother told detectives his dark behavior became concerning to the family as he spent more and more time online.

When interviewed by detectives, the child said he used information he learned online to try and circumvent law enforcement and hide his identity. He also admitted to making the swatting calls in Flagler County and some in Volusia County. He also said he made a threat to the Maryland State House of Representatives.

The child also received cryptocurrency in payments to make the swatting calls. He was taken into custody and faces felony counts of force report of a bomb, 14 counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, one felony count of tampering with evidence, and 14 misdemeanor counts of disrupting a school function.