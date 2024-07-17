Parking like this in Florida could cost you $150

Police in Flagler Beach are reminding the public about a state law that could cost you $150 if violated.

It's illegal to park on the sea dunes in Flagler Beach, according to the Flagler Police Department. Additionally, walking, parking and driving on any grass or plants on the east side of A1A in the area is a violation of not only state law, but a city ordinance.

Drivers and pedestrians are reminded of these laws through signs on A1A advising people to not park, stop or stand.

"Only access the beach using the approved stairs and access points. Do not walk, slide, jump or throw items down the dunes," the county said on its website.

The city fine is $150, police said.

A vehicle was cited this week for parking on the sand dunes.

